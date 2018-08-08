Legal Notices

Scott Dist 1 AFR

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Ste 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 8:30 a,m. on the 21st day of August, 2018 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

Timber Sales-Other Services $6,000

Scott Memorial Hospital Reserve-Other Services $10,000

LIT-Special Purposes-Other Services $10,000

Community Corrections-User Fees-Personal Services $8,108

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: August 8th, 2018

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT/ OWQ, NPDES

PUBLIC NOTICE NO. 2018-8C-RD;

NOTICE DATE: AUGUST 8, 2018;

RESPONSE DUE: SEPTEMBER 7, 2018.

DRAFT RENEWAL: JACKSON HEIGHTS MOBILE HOME PARK WWTP, Permit No. IN0048763, SCOTT COUNTY, 1552 N Boatman Rd., Scottsburg, IN.

This semi-public facility discharges 0.0175 million gallons daily of sanitary wastewater into Honey Run Creek.

Permit Manager: Nick Eilerman, neilerma@idem.in.gov, 317/232-8619.

Public Response/Comments: Written comments are required, send first class mail to: IDEM/OWQ/NPDES/PS, 100 N Senate Av (mail code 65/42PS Rm 1255) Indianapolis, IN 46204, or Email to the Permit Manager.

A copy of the Draft Permit is also on file with your local Health Department.

Comments/Public Hearing: IDEM is required, by Rule 327 IAC 5-3.5-5, to publish this Notice & solicit public comment or requests for Public Hearing. Visitors are welcome to view the documents at IDEM from 9 – 4, M – F (excluding state holidays; copies 10¢ per page). All written correspondence must be postmarked no later than the Response Due date of this Notice. Notices of subsequent action will ONLY be sent to persons providing their contact address or Email & cannot be made to persons who fail to request such notifications.

Public Hearing Determination: IDEM will determine if a Public Hearing is needed based on the comments or requests received. All requests must include the following: name & contact information (address, phone, E-mail) of the person making the request & their interest; persons represented by the person making the request; the reason for the request; and the issues proposed for consideration at the Hearing.

For your rights & responsibilities see: Public Participation: http://www.in.gov/idem/5474.htm; Citizen Guide: http://www.in.gov/idem/5903.htm. Please tell others you think would be interested in this matter.

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1808-MI-39

COUNTY OF JACKSON

Plaintiff

vs

JOSEPH FEE and WILL FEE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT FOR ORDINANCE VIOLATION

To: Joseph Fee and Will Fee

485 Fiddler Ridge Road

Murphysboro, Illinois

Notice is hereby given that on June 11, 2018, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Ordinance Violation and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on Joseph Fee and Will Fee, wherever they may be, showing that the whereabouts and identities of such persons are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Susan D. Bevers

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1806-MI-38

COUNTY OF JACKSON

Plaintiff

vs

ROGER D. BRANAMAN and JOYCE T. BRANAMAN,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT FOR ORDINANCE VIOLATION

To: Roger D. Branaman and Joyce T. Branaman

3800 Williamsburg Way, Apt. 150

Columbus, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that on June 11, 2018, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Ordinance Violation and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on Roger D. Branaman and Joyce T. Branaman, wherever they may be, showing that the whereabouts and identities of such persons are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Susan D. Bevers

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS-SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NUMBER 72D01-1807-PL-000024

STANLEY ELMO EVERETT,

by Co-Guardians, Debbie Abbott

and David Everett,

Plaintiff,

VS

LISA NAPIER, JEFFREY JUSTICE,

TONI HALL and SHAWN SAMPLE, MICHELLE

KNOX, WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

LVNV FUNDING LLC, and

INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

TO: LISA NAPIER, JEFFREY JUSTICE, TONI HALL, and SHAWN SAMPLE

You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the court above named by the person named as Plaintiff. The nature of this suit against you is a Quiet Title action upon the property legally described as follows:

A part of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of Section 15, township 4 north, range 7 east described as follows: Beginning at the northeast corner of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of Section 15, township 4 north, range 7 east and running thence south with the east line of said fourth quarter 206 feet to a steel post, thence north 82 degrees and 40 minutes west 209 feet to a steel post, thence north 00 degrees and 33 minutes west 177.5 feet to a railroad spike in the north line of said northwest fourth quarter, thence north 89 degrees and 30 minutes east with the quarter section line 209 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1 acre, more or less.

Commonly known as: 2724 E. Crothersville Road, Austin, Indiana.

A part of the southwest quarter of section 32, township 3 north, range 8 east, commencing at the northwest corner of the southwest fourth of the southwest quarter of said section 32 and running 524 feet to a railroad spike in the center of the Vienna and Lexington Road (now State Road 356), thence south 68 degrees 40 minutes east with the center of aid road 1583 feet to a steel bolt in said road, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence north 21 degrees 20 minutes 209 feet to a 4 inch by 4 inch stone, thence south 68 degrees 40 minutes east 208 feet to a 4 inch by 4 inch stone, thence south 21 degrees 20 minutes west 209 feet to a steel blot in the center of State Road 356, thence north 68 degrees 40 minutes west 208 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1 acre, more or less, subject to all legal highways and easements of record.

Commonly known as: 6263 State Road 356, Lexington, Indiana.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s), whose whereabouts are unknown:

Lisa Napier

Jeffrey Justice

Toni Hall

Shawn Sample

In addition to the above-named defendants being served by this summons, there may be other defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Complaint filed on the 19th day of July, 2018, in the Scott Circuit Court. You must file a response in writing, either by you or your attorney, with the Clerk of the Scott Circuit Court. If you fail to do so a judgment may be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.

/s/ Missy Applegate

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Daniel L. Brown

DANIEL L. BROWN LAW OFFICE, P.C.

#62 Public Square

P.O. Box 338

Salem, Indiana 47167

(812) 883-3200

Attorney for Plaintiff

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1807-ES-000005

IN RE: THE SUPERVISED ESTATE OF OTTO RICHARD BECKER, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Leah A. Becker was, on July 17, 2018 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Otto Richard Becker, deceased, who died on May 23, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate with Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: July 17, 2018.

/s/ Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

/s/ Robert L. Houston

ROBERT L. HOUSTON #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

(812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Otto Richard Becker

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1807-EU

IN RE: THE UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF PAUL E. RICE, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Richard Haven was on July 17, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Paul E. Rice, deceased, who died on June 19, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: July 17, 2018

/s/ Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Robert L. Houston

#7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Paul E. Rice

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO. 72C01-1807-EU-000029

IN THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF DEBRA A. KOONS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Mark Eastridge was, on the 17th day of July, 2018 appointed personal representative of the Estate of Debra A. Koons, who died on the 25th day of June, 2018, leaving a will, and is serving as Executor of the Decedent’s Estate and is authorized to proceed under unsupervised administration.

All persons having claims against said Estate, whether or not now due, must file the same with the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or said claims shall be forever barred.

The attorney for the estate of Debra A. Koons, is Earl C. Mullins, Jr., 1012 South Fourth Street, Louisville, KY 40203, (502) 582-2900, Ind. Sup. Ct. #10262-10.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana this 17th day of July, 2018.

/s/Missy Applegate

MISSY APPLEGATE,

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1807-ES-000057

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH W. FEE, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Jackson County Bank, by and through its Trust Department, was on July 30, 2018, appointed Administrator of the Estate of Joseph W. Fee, deceased, who died intestate on June 7, 2018.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana this 30th day of July, 2018.

/s/ Amanda L. Lowery

Amanda L. Lowery

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorneys at Law

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1807-PL-000018

ALAN T. LEE,

Plaintiff

vs.

HEIRS, SUCCESSORS, ASSIGNS, OR LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES OF ALICE BELLE BEEM, and ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING TITLE TO THE REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Heirs, Successors, Assigns, or Legal Representatives of Alice Belle Beem, along with Any and All Other Unknown Persons Claiming Title to Real Estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on July 17, 2018, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Adverse Possession and to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, both known and unknown, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

William M. Braman, #15124-47

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

Braman.William@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

In the Scott Circuit Court

Case No. 72-D01-1808-MI-27

In Re Change of Name of Minor: Anne Marie Meagher

Teresa White Meagher, Petitioner

VERIFIED PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF MINOR

Petitioner, Teresa White Meagher. Pro se, respectfully petitions this court to change the name of the above-noted child. In support of this Petition, Petitioner states as follows:

1. Petitioner is the father/mother/guardian of the child whose name is sought to be changed.

2. The written consent of the non-petitioning parent or guardian for the name change of the minor child is filed with this Petition.

3. That the child’s current name is Ann Marie Meagher

4. That the child’s date of birth is 3/5/2004.

5. That the child’s mailing address is 2145 W. Bob White Drive, Scottsburg, IN 47170

6. That the child does not have an Indiana driver’s license.

7. The following is a list of all of the previous names of the child: Anne Marie Meagher, AnneMarie Rose Meagher.

8: That the child does not hold a valid United States passport.

9. There are no judgments of criminal conviction of felony under the laws of any state.

10. That changing the child’s name is not an effort to defraud any of the child’s creditors.

11. That notice of the request for name change has been published in a local publication as required by law and will be brought to the Change of Name Hearing.

12. The child is not confined to a Department of Correction facility or a sex or violent offense who is required to register under IC 11-8-8.

13. That pursuant to Indiana Code 34-28-2-1, I petition this court to change the child’s name. Pursuant to Indiana Code 34-28-2-2 (b), the reason the change of the child’s name is requested is: Error on birth certificate we have always used AnneMarie Rose Meagher per advice fron an attorney.

14: That I request that the child’s name be changed to AnneMarie Rose Meagher.

15. The non-petitioning parent or guardian of the Minor child has been served with a copy of this Petition as required by the Indiana Trial rules.

16. I request this Court to set a hearing to consider the Petition for Change of Name of Minor Child.

WHEREFORE, I respectfully request that this Court grant this Petition for Name Change of a minor, and for all other just and proper relief. I affirm under the penalties of perjury that the foregoing representations are true.

ss/Teresa White Meagher

Teresa White Meagher

2145 W. Bob White Dr.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

