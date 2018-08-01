Conservation Club Frying Fish Saturday

The Tri-County Conservation Club will be holding a fish fry on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call-in orders can be placed by calling 812-498-4447 or 812-498-4448. The menu will consist of fish sandwiches, chili, french fries, desserts and drinks.

Anyone wishing to set up for a Yard Sale can do so free of charge as long as they are a non-food vendor.

This fish fry is a club fundraiser time to help to pay their monthly bills, and keep the lake stocked.