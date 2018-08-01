Legal Notices

2017 School AFR

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the Taxpayers of Vernon Township Fire Protection District, located in the State of Indiana, that the Jackson County Council will meet at the 220 E Walnut St, Brownstown, IN at 8:00 a.m. on 8/15/2018, and will consider the following Additional Appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name: Amount

Special Cumulative Fire Requested

40000 Capital Outlay $55,000

Total for Special

Cumulative Fire Fund $55,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have the right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance. The Department of Local Government Finance will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

7/23/2018Michele Teipen

Vernon Township Fire Protection District Treasurer

8/1 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 8:00 a.m. on the 15th day of August, 2018, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Community Corrections

Project Income Fund

Capital Outlays 45,000

Total Community Corrections

Project Income Fund 45,000

Community Corrections

Transition Program Fund

Capital Outlays 7,130

Total Community Corrections

Transition Program 7,130

Problem Solving Court

Comm Corr Grant Fund

Other Services & charges 10,000

Total Problem Solving Court

Comm Corr Grant Fund 10,000

County Cumulative

Capital Development Fund

Capital Outlays 46,000

TOTAL County Cumulative

Capital Development Fund 46,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: July 15, 2018

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

8/1 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

For Sale: 2016 Classic brand, Box cargo trailer, VIN 5NHUEH626GY073215, 18′ long by 8′ wide 7′ tall inside. single wheel tandem axle; drop down rear door and 4′ side door.

For Sale: 2011 P.J. Trailer brand, Flat bed trailer, VIN. 4P5U71211B2156067, 12′ long by 6’5″ wide. single axle, single wheel, drop down drive up rear ramp.

LATELL-AC, LLC, 202 North Kovener Street in Crothersville will sell Aug. 8, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.

08/01 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

America Plastic Molding is submitting an NOI letter for our facility (located at 965 South Elm Street, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170) to notify the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements under 327 IAC 15-6 to discharge storm water exposed to industrial activities. There are no storm drains on the property. The outfalls are strictly public right away surface water flowing in an open ditch. Run-off from the facility will discharge to Bird Run an intermittent tributary of Pigeon Roost Creek.

DATED 7/19/18

7/25, 8/1 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1808-MI-39

COUNTY OF JACKSON

Plaintiff

vs

JOSEPH FEE and WILL FEE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT FOR ORDINANCE VIOLATION

To: Joseph Fee and Will Fee

485 Fiddler Ridge Road

Murphysboro, Illinois

Notice is hereby given that on June 11, 2018, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Ordinance Violation and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on Joseph Fee and Will Fee, wherever they may be, showing that the whereabouts and identities of such persons are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Susan D. Bevers

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

7/25, 8/1, 8/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1806-MI-38

COUNTY OF JACKSON

Plaintiff

vs

ROGER D. BRANAMAN and JOYCE T. BRANAMAN,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT FOR ORDINANCE VIOLATION

To: Roger D. Branaman and Joyce T. Branaman

3800 Williamsburg Way, Apt. 150

Columbus, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that on June 11, 2018, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Ordinance Violation and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on Roger D. Branaman and Joyce T. Branaman, wherever they may be, showing that the whereabouts and identities of such persons are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Susan D. Bevers

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

7/25, 8/1, 8/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS-SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NUMBER 72D01-1807-PL-000024

STANLEY ELMO EVERETT,

by Co-Guardians, Debbie Abbott

and David Everett,

Plaintiff,

VS

LISA NAPIER, JEFFREY JUSTICE,

TONI HALL and SHAWN SAMPLE, MICHELLE

KNOX, WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

LVNV FUNDING LLC, and

INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

TO: LISA NAPIER, JEFFREY JUSTICE, TONI HALL, and SHAWN SAMPLE

You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the court above named by the person named as Plaintiff. The nature of this suit against you is a Quiet Title action upon the property legally described as follows:

A part of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of Section 15, township 4 north, range 7 east described as follows: Beginning at the northeast corner of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of Section 15, township 4 north, range 7 east and running thence south with the east line of said fourth quarter 206 feet to a steel post, thence north 82 degrees and 40 minutes west 209 feet to a steel post, thence north 00 degrees and 33 minutes west 177.5 feet to a railroad spike in the north line of said northwest fourth quarter, thence north 89 degrees and 30 minutes east with the quarter section line 209 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1 acre, more or less.

Commonly known as: 2724 E. Crothersville Road, Austin, Indiana.

A part of the southwest quarter of section 32, township 3 north, range 8 east, commencing at the northwest corner of the southwest fourth of the southwest quarter of said section 32 and running 524 feet to a railroad spike in the center of the Vienna and Lexington Road (now State Road 356), thence south 68 degrees 40 minutes east with the center of aid road 1583 feet to a steel bolt in said road, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence north 21 degrees 20 minutes 209 feet to a 4 inch by 4 inch stone, thence south 68 degrees 40 minutes east 208 feet to a 4 inch by 4 inch stone, thence south 21 degrees 20 minutes west 209 feet to a steel blot in the center of State Road 356, thence north 68 degrees 40 minutes west 208 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1 acre, more or less, subject to all legal highways and easements of record.

Commonly known as: 6263 State Road 356, Lexington, Indiana.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s), whose whereabouts are unknown:

Lisa Napier

Jeffrey Justice

Toni Hall

Shawn Sample

In addition to the above-named defendants being served by this summons, there may be other defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Complaint filed on the 19th day of July, 2018, in the Scott Circuit Court. You must file a response in writing, either by you or your attorney, with the Clerk of the Scott Circuit Court. If you fail to do so a judgment may be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.

/s/ Missy Applegate

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Daniel L. Brown

DANIEL L. BROWN LAW OFFICE, P.C.

#62 Public Square

P.O. Box 338

Salem, Indiana 47167

(812) 883-3200

Attorney for Plaintiff

8/1, 8/8, 8/15 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1807-ES-000005

IN RE: THE SUPERVISED ESTATE OF OTTO RICHARD BECKER, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Leah A. Becker was, on July 17, 2018 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Otto Richard Becker, deceased, who died on May 23, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate with Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: July 17, 2018.

/s/ Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

/s/ Robert L. Houston

ROBERT L. HOUSTON #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

(812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Otto Richard Becker

8/1, 8/8

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1807-EU

IN RE: THE UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF PAUL E. RICE, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Richard Haven was on July 17, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Paul E. Rice, deceased, who died on June 19, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: July 17, 2018

/s/ Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Robert L. Houston

#7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Paul E. Rice

8/1, 8/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO. 72C01-1807-EU-000029

IN THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF DEBRA A. KOONS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Mark Eastridge was, on the 17th day of July, 2018 appointed personal representative of the Estate of Debra A. Koons, who died on the 25th day of June, 2018, leaving a will, and is serving as Executor of the Decedent’s Estate and is authorized to proceed under unsupervised administration.

All persons having claims against said Estate, whether or not now due, must file the same with the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or said claims shall be forever barred.

The attorney for the estate of Debra A. Koons, is Earl C. Mullins, Jr., 1012 South Fourth Street, Louisville, KY 40203, (502) 582-2900, Ind. Sup. Ct. #10262-10.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana this 17th day of July, 2018.

/s/Missy Applegate

MISSY APPLEGATE,

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA

8/1, 8/8 hspaxlp