Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given to the Taxpayers of Vernon Township Fire Protection District, located in the State of Indiana, that the Jackson County Council will meet at the 220 E Walnut St, Brownstown, IN at 8:00 a.m. on 8/15/2018, and will consider the following Additional Appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
Fund Name: Amount
Special Cumulative Fire Requested
40000 Capital Outlay $55,000
Total for Special
Cumulative Fire Fund $55,000
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have the right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance. The Department of Local Government Finance will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
7/23/2018Michele Teipen
Vernon Township Fire Protection District Treasurer
8/1 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS
OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 8:00 a.m. on the 15th day of August, 2018, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
Community Corrections
Project Income Fund
Capital Outlays 45,000
Total Community Corrections
Project Income Fund 45,000
Community Corrections
Transition Program Fund
Capital Outlays 7,130
Total Community Corrections
Transition Program 7,130
Problem Solving Court
Comm Corr Grant Fund
Other Services & charges 10,000
Total Problem Solving Court
Comm Corr Grant Fund 10,000
County Cumulative
Capital Development Fund
Capital Outlays 46,000
TOTAL County Cumulative
Capital Development Fund 46,000
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Dated: July 15, 2018
Kathy S. Hohenstreiter
Fiscal Officer
8/1 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
For Sale: 2016 Classic brand, Box cargo trailer, VIN 5NHUEH626GY073215, 18′ long by 8′ wide 7′ tall inside. single wheel tandem axle; drop down rear door and 4′ side door.
For Sale: 2011 P.J. Trailer brand, Flat bed trailer, VIN. 4P5U71211B2156067, 12′ long by 6’5″ wide. single axle, single wheel, drop down drive up rear ramp.
LATELL-AC, LLC, 202 North Kovener Street in Crothersville will sell Aug. 8, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.
08/01 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
America Plastic Molding is submitting an NOI letter for our facility (located at 965 South Elm Street, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170) to notify the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements under 327 IAC 15-6 to discharge storm water exposed to industrial activities. There are no storm drains on the property. The outfalls are strictly public right away surface water flowing in an open ditch. Run-off from the facility will discharge to Bird Run an intermittent tributary of Pigeon Roost Creek.
DATED 7/19/18
7/25, 8/1 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA,
COUNTY OF JACKSON,
IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1
CAUSE NO. 36D01-1808-MI-39
COUNTY OF JACKSON
Plaintiff
vs
JOSEPH FEE and WILL FEE,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT FOR ORDINANCE VIOLATION
To: Joseph Fee and Will Fee
485 Fiddler Ridge Road
Murphysboro, Illinois
Notice is hereby given that on June 11, 2018, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Ordinance Violation and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on Joseph Fee and Will Fee, wherever they may be, showing that the whereabouts and identities of such persons are unknown.
Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.
/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk
Jackson Circuit/Superior Court
Susan D. Bevers
LORENZO & BEVERS
Attorney for Plaintiffs
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 524-9000
7/25, 8/1, 8/8 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF JACKSON
IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1
CAUSE NO. 36D01-1806-MI-38
COUNTY OF JACKSON
Plaintiff
vs
ROGER D. BRANAMAN and JOYCE T. BRANAMAN,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT FOR ORDINANCE VIOLATION
To: Roger D. Branaman and Joyce T. Branaman
3800 Williamsburg Way, Apt. 150
Columbus, Indiana.
Notice is hereby given that on June 11, 2018, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Ordinance Violation and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on Roger D. Branaman and Joyce T. Branaman, wherever they may be, showing that the whereabouts and identities of such persons are unknown.
Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.
/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk
Jackson Circuit/Superior Court
Susan D. Bevers
LORENZO & BEVERS
Attorney for Plaintiffs
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 524-9000
7/25, 8/1, 8/8 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
SUMMONS-SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT
FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT
STATE OF INDIANA
CAUSE NUMBER 72D01-1807-PL-000024
STANLEY ELMO EVERETT,
by Co-Guardians, Debbie Abbott
and David Everett,
Plaintiff,
VS
LISA NAPIER, JEFFREY JUSTICE,
TONI HALL and SHAWN SAMPLE, MICHELLE
KNOX, WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,
LVNV FUNDING LLC, and
INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: LISA NAPIER, JEFFREY JUSTICE, TONI HALL, and SHAWN SAMPLE
You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the court above named by the person named as Plaintiff. The nature of this suit against you is a Quiet Title action upon the property legally described as follows:
A part of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of Section 15, township 4 north, range 7 east described as follows: Beginning at the northeast corner of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of Section 15, township 4 north, range 7 east and running thence south with the east line of said fourth quarter 206 feet to a steel post, thence north 82 degrees and 40 minutes west 209 feet to a steel post, thence north 00 degrees and 33 minutes west 177.5 feet to a railroad spike in the north line of said northwest fourth quarter, thence north 89 degrees and 30 minutes east with the quarter section line 209 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1 acre, more or less.
Commonly known as: 2724 E. Crothersville Road, Austin, Indiana.
A part of the southwest quarter of section 32, township 3 north, range 8 east, commencing at the northwest corner of the southwest fourth of the southwest quarter of said section 32 and running 524 feet to a railroad spike in the center of the Vienna and Lexington Road (now State Road 356), thence south 68 degrees 40 minutes east with the center of aid road 1583 feet to a steel bolt in said road, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence north 21 degrees 20 minutes 209 feet to a 4 inch by 4 inch stone, thence south 68 degrees 40 minutes east 208 feet to a 4 inch by 4 inch stone, thence south 21 degrees 20 minutes west 209 feet to a steel blot in the center of State Road 356, thence north 68 degrees 40 minutes west 208 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1 acre, more or less, subject to all legal highways and easements of record.
Commonly known as: 6263 State Road 356, Lexington, Indiana.
This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s), whose whereabouts are unknown:
Lisa Napier
Jeffrey Justice
Toni Hall
Shawn Sample
In addition to the above-named defendants being served by this summons, there may be other defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.
You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Complaint filed on the 19th day of July, 2018, in the Scott Circuit Court. You must file a response in writing, either by you or your attorney, with the Clerk of the Scott Circuit Court. If you fail to do so a judgment may be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.
/s/ Missy Applegate
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
Daniel L. Brown
DANIEL L. BROWN LAW OFFICE, P.C.
#62 Public Square
P.O. Box 338
Salem, Indiana 47167
(812) 883-3200
Attorney for Plaintiff
8/1, 8/8, 8/15 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1807-ES-000005
IN RE: THE SUPERVISED ESTATE OF OTTO RICHARD BECKER, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Leah A. Becker was, on July 17, 2018 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Otto Richard Becker, deceased, who died on May 23, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate with Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: July 17, 2018.
/s/ Missy Applegate
CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
/s/ Robert L. Houston
ROBERT L. HOUSTON #7800-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, Indiana 47170
(812) 752-5920
Fax: (812) 752-6989
Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com
Attorney for the Estate of Otto Richard Becker
8/1, 8/8
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1807-EU
IN RE: THE UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF PAUL E. RICE, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Richard Haven was on July 17, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Paul E. Rice, deceased, who died on June 19, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: July 17, 2018
/s/ Missy Applegate
CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
Robert L. Houston
#7800-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Telephone: (812) 752-5920
Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com
Attorney for the Estate of Paul E. Rice
8/1, 8/8 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NO. 72C01-1807-EU-000029
IN THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF DEBRA A. KOONS, DECEASED
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that Mark Eastridge was, on the 17th day of July, 2018 appointed personal representative of the Estate of Debra A. Koons, who died on the 25th day of June, 2018, leaving a will, and is serving as Executor of the Decedent’s Estate and is authorized to proceed under unsupervised administration.
All persons having claims against said Estate, whether or not now due, must file the same with the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or said claims shall be forever barred.
The attorney for the estate of Debra A. Koons, is Earl C. Mullins, Jr., 1012 South Fourth Street, Louisville, KY 40203, (502) 582-2900, Ind. Sup. Ct. #10262-10.
Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana this 17th day of July, 2018.
/s/Missy Applegate
MISSY APPLEGATE,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA
8/1, 8/8 hspaxlp