Employee Charged After $80,000 & Prescription Forms Reported Stolen From Scottsburg Doctor

After a 10-month investigation, Indiana State Police last week charged a Scottsburg physician’s office employee with theft, forgery, fraud, and corrupt business influence.

Courtney Brewer, 28, of 694 East Marshfield Road, Scottsburg, turned herself in to the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg on Thursday, July 19, after a probable cause affidavit was presented earlier that morning by the Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens in Scott County Circuit Court.

According to ISP Sgt Jerry Goodin, the arrest was the result of a nearly ten month long investigation that was initiated when a Scottsburg doctor noticed possible prescription fraud within his practice. After uncovering the possible prescription fraud he then noticed what appeared to be fraudulent transactions in his bank statements and other funds, Goodin reported.

ISP Sgt. Tracy Spencer from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg was assigned to investigate and discovered Brewer, an employee at the doctor’s office, allegedly stole money and prescription forms which she wrote for controlled substances.

“The stolen money totaled about $80,000 and there were over ten controlled substance prescriptions stolen and fraudulently written to her,” Goodin reported.

Brewer was booked into Scott County Jail just before 1 p.m on July 19 facing charges of charges: Corrupt Business Influence, Fraud on a Financial Institution, two counts of Forgery, 11 counts of theft, 12 counts of prescription forgery.

Goodin said the investigation is continuing.