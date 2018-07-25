Austin Christian Pre-School Orientation Tomorrow

Orientation for students enrolled at Austin Christian Preschool for the 2018-2019 school year will be held tomorrow (Thursday) July 26 at 6 p.m. After a short meeting to go over the Handbook and Preschool calendar, students and parents can meet the Preschool staff and visit the classrooms and playground area.

Openings are still available for 3, 4, & 5 year old youth. Parents can call the Austin Christian Church office at 812-794-2541 to enroll.

Classes start Tuesday, August 14, for the 3-year-olds and Wednesday, August 15, for the 4-& 5-year-olds.

Austin Christian Church is located on Highway 31 South of Austin.