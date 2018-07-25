Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

MDK # 18-001157

STATE OF INDIANA

SS:

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

Bank of America, N.A.

Plaintiff,

vs.

Ronnie Morris, et al.

Defendants.

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1801-MF-000003

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Rhonda Dehart and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Rhonda Dehart:

BE IT KNOWN, that Bank of America, N.A., the above-named Plaintiff, by its attorney, Elyssa M. Meade, has filed in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court its Complaint against Defendant Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Rhonda Dehart and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Rhonda Dehart, and the said Plaintiff having also filed in said Clerk’s office the affidavit of a competent person showing that the residence and whereabouts of the Defendant, Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Rhonda Dehart and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Rhonda Dehart, upon diligent inquiry is unknown, and that said cause of action is for default on the promissory note and to foreclose a mortgage on the following described real estate in Scott County, State of Indiana, to wit:

A tract of land known as Lot Number 17 of the unrecorded Plat of Harmony Acres in Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana and described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of the Northeast Fourth of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 4 North, Range 7 East and running thence West with the Quarter Section Line, 615 feet to a steel spike and the true point of beginning of this description: thence South, 220 feet; thence West, 100 feet; thence North, 220 feet to a spike in the North line of said Quarter; thence East with the Quarter Section Line, 100 feet to the true point of beginning.

commonly known as 131 West Harrod Road, Austin, IN 47102.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendant is hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and that unless they appear and answer or otherwise defend thereto within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, judgment by default may be entered against said Defendant for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Dated Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Elyssa M. Meade (25352-64)

Stephanie A. Reinhart (25071-06)

Sarah E. Barngrover (28840-64)

Chris Wiley (26936-10)

Leslie A. Wagers (27327-49)

J. Dustin Smith (29493-06)

Amanda L. Krenson (28999-61)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC

P.O. Box 441039

Indianapolis, IN 46244

Telephone: 614-220-5611

Facsimile: 614-220-5613

Email: sef-emmeade@manleydeas.com

LEGAL NOTICE

America Plastic Molding is submitting an NOI letter for our facility (located at 965 South Elm Street, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170) to notify the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements under 327 IAC 15-6 to discharge storm water exposed to industrial activities. There are no storm drains on the property. The outfalls are strictly public right away surface water flowing in an open ditch. Run-off from the facility will discharge to Bird Run an intermittent tributary of Pigeon Roost Creek.

DATED 7/19/18

7/25, 8/1 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1808-MI-39

COUNTY OF JACKSON

Plaintiff

vs

JOSEPH FEE and WILL FEE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT FOR ORDINANCE VIOLATION

To: Joseph Fee and Will Fee

485 Fiddler Ridge Road

Murphysboro, Illinois

Notice is hereby given that on June 11, 2018, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Ordinance Violation and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on Joseph Fee and Will Fee, wherever they may be, showing that the whereabouts and identities of such persons are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Susan D. Bevers

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

7/25, 8/1, 8/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1806-MI-38

COUNTY OF JACKSON

Plaintiff

vs

ROGER D. BRANAMAN and JOYCE T. BRANAMAN,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT FOR ORDINANCE VIOLATION

To: Roger D. Branaman and Joyce T. Branaman

3800 Williamsburg Way, Apt. 150

Columbus, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that on June 11, 2018, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Ordinance Violation and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on Roger D. Branaman and Joyce T. Branaman, wherever they may be, showing that the whereabouts and identities of such persons are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Susan D. Bevers

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

7/25, 8/1, 8/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT NO. 1

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1807-PL-000016

DARREN A. ROYALTY and

MISTY S. ROYALTY, Husband and Wife,

Plaintiffs

vs.

HEIRS, SUCCESSORS, ASSIGNS, OR

LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES OF JOHN L. STARR, HENRY DALTON, RUBEN BURFORD, JOHN ELMORE, EVERETT LEE, and GEORGE ULMER, and ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING TITLE TO THE REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Heirs, Successors, Assigns, or Legal Representatives of John L. Starr, Henry Dalton, Ruben Burford, John Elmore, Everett Lee, and George Ulmer, along with Any and All Other Unknown Persons Claiming Title to Real Estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on July 5, 2018, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Adverse Possession and to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, both known and unknown, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

William M. Braman, #15124-47

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

Braman.William@outlook.com

7/18, 7/25 8/1