What!!! Already?!?!?

Crothersville School Registration Next Thursday; Classes Start Aug. 2

Back-to-School registration will be held at Crothersville community schools next Thursday, July 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Tiger Gym lobby.

Parents registering a new student will need to bring a birth certificate, immunization record, social security card, and name of former school.

Additionally, parents should come prepared to pay book rental and deposit money in their child’s lunch account.

There will be lunch and textbook assistance forms available for anyone who would like to fill one out.

Income Eligibility Guidelines

1 in household, $22,459/yr; 2 in household, $30,451; 3 in household, $38,443; 4 in household, $46,435; 5 in household, $54,427; 6 in household, $62,419; 7 in household, $70,411; 8 in household, $78,403.

Book Rental fees for the coming school year are: Kindergarten, $89.00; Grade 1, $133; Grade 2, $111; Grade 3, $129; Grade 4, $130; Grade 5, $127; Grade 6, $102; Grade 7-12 $97 plus whatever science courses students take.

Student Lunch prices are $2.75/day; student breakfast $1.75/day.

2018-2019 Crothersville School Calendar

Aug. 2: 1st Day Of Class

Sept. 3: Labor Day

Oct. 8-12: Fall Break

Nov. 6: No Classes

Nov. 21-23: Thanksgiving Break

Dec. 21-Jan. 4: Christmas Break

Jan. 7: Classes Resume

Jan. 21: MLK Day*

Feb. 18: Presidents’ Day*

Mar. 25-29: Spring Break

April 19: Good Friday*

Apr. 22: No Classes*

May 3: No Classes

May 7: No Classes

May 24 Last Student Day & Graduation at 8 p.m.