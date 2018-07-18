Workshop This Friday For Crothersville Substitute Teachers

Crothersville Community Schools will hold a workshop for all current or potentially new substitute teachers this Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m.

All persons who desire to be a substitute teacher at Crothersville Elementary or Crothersville Jr.-Sr. High during the 2018/2019 school year are required to attend.

To be considered, you must have a high school diploma from an accredited high school and certifiable experience with children. Also the state of Indiana now requires all new potential substitute teachers or those renewing their license to have valid certification in the following three areas: CPR, AED, and Heimlich.

The workshop program will last approximately one hour and will be held in the CHS Jr.-Sr. High School Library.