Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

MDK # 18-001157

STATE OF INDIANA

SS:

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

Bank of America, N.A.

Plaintiff,

vs.

Ronnie Morris, et al.

Defendants.

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1801-MF-000003

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Rhonda Dehart and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Rhonda Dehart:

BE IT KNOWN, that Bank of America, N.A., the above-named Plaintiff, by its attorney, Elyssa M. Meade, has filed in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court its Complaint against Defendant Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Rhonda Dehart and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Rhonda Dehart, and the said Plaintiff having also filed in said Clerk’s office the affidavit of a competent person showing that the residence and whereabouts of the Defendant, Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Rhonda Dehart and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Rhonda Dehart, upon diligent inquiry is unknown, and that said cause of action is for default on the promissory note and to foreclose a mortgage on the following described real estate in Scott County, State of Indiana, to wit:

A tract of land known as Lot Number 17 of the unrecorded Plat of Harmony Acres in Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana and described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of the Northeast Fourth of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 4 North, Range 7 East and running thence West with the Quarter Section Line, 615 feet to a steel spike and the true point of beginning of this description: thence South, 220 feet; thence West, 100 feet; thence North, 220 feet to a spike in the North line of said Quarter; thence East with the Quarter Section Line, 100 feet to the true point of beginning.

commonly known as 131 West Harrod Road, Austin, IN 47102.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendant is hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and that unless they appear and answer or otherwise defend thereto within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, judgment by default may be entered against said Defendant for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Dated Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Elyssa M. Meade (25352-64)

Stephanie A. Reinhart (25071-06)

Sarah E. Barngrover (28840-64)

Chris Wiley (26936-10)

Leslie A. Wagers (27327-49)

J. Dustin Smith (29493-06)

Amanda L. Krenson (28999-61)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC

P.O. Box 441039

Indianapolis, IN 46244

Telephone: 614-220-5611

Facsimile: 614-220-5613

Email: sef-emmeade@manleydeas.com

LEGAL NOTICE

FOR SALE BY SCOTT COUNTY

ONE COMPLETE UNIT: WRT Portable Asphalt Plant; Trailers And Components: Includes Surge Bin Se-104094, Baghouse 121-104194, Asph Tanker 130-104394, Drum Mixer 632-104694, Dedrummer Melter 132-104294, General Trl T56-104794, Asph Tanker No Serial No, Control Van 140-103994, Four Bin Feeder C23-104594, Feed Conveyor C50-104494.

All sealed bids will be accepted until July 27, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. in the Scott County Auditor’s Office, 1 East McClain Avenue, Suite 130, Scottsburg, IN. Inspection will be available at the Scott County Highway Department at 1101 S. Main Street, Scottsburg, IN, between 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m., M-F. Any questions please call Scott County Highway Department At 812-752-8470.

Bids will be opened August 1, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. during regular Commissioners Meeting in Suite 128, Courthouse, Scottsburg, IN. The Scott County Commissioners reserve the right to accept and/or reject any and all bids.

7/11, 7/18

LEGAL NOTICE

ISI-Stucker Fork Conservancy District Water Main Relocations

MEI Project# 2014014-00

July 10, 2018

Stucker Fork Conservancy District (2260 N Hwy 31, Austin, IN 47102) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with water main relocations along S.R. 256 from 2860 ft. East of US 231 in Austin to 1235 ft. East of S.R. 203. Erosion control measures will be installed. Runoff from the project will discharge to unnamed tributaries of Hutto and Flat Creek(s). Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to Tim Nelson, Environmental & Safety Administrator at Midwestern Engineers, Inc.

7/18 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claims to be approved 8/1/18

Christa West Law Office, 900.00; LexisNexis Risk Data, 687.30; Marsha Owens Howser, 188.00; Offices Gutierrez, 126.00; Quill Corp., 148.97; The Office Shop, 461.81; Thomson West Payment Ctr, 57.42.

7/18 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

ORDINANCE NO. 11

COUNCIL BILL NO. 7

(2018)

“An ordinance establishing fines for violations of Commercial Vehicle Restrictions on county roads in the County of Jackson, Indiana.

NOW BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE COUNTY OF JACKSON, INDIANA:

The Council of the County of Jackson, Indiana adopts the following fines, fees and late charges related to traffic and other violations of the Jackson County, Indiana Code of Ordinances.

Section 1: A person who violates the restriction of commercial vehicles on county roads shall be liable for a judgment in favor of Jackson County in an amount not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) plus attorney fees and court costs.

Section 2: In the event that the County of Jackson, Indiana prevails at the trial of a matter, the County shall also be awarded attorney fees, as well as the fines, fees, late charges, and penalties set out herein.

Section 3: The governing entity for the setting of fines, fees, late charges, and penalties for traffic and other regulations shall henceforth be the Council of the County of Jackson, Indiana.

Section 4: The Sheriff of the County of Jackson, Indiana shall be responsible for collecting all fees, fines, late charges, and penalties set forth in this ordinance.

Section 5: The fines, fees, late charges, and penalties collected pursuant to this ordinance shall be deposited in the Highway Fund and used for the purposes allowed by statute.

Section 6: All prior ordinances or parts thereof inconsistent with any provision of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 7: This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, and publication, all as by law provided.

ADOPTED by the Council this 20th day of June, 2018.

Yea

John Nolting

Brian Thompson

Ann Cain

Robert A. Hall

Michael Davidson

Leon Pottschmidt

ATTEST:

Kathy Hohenstreiter

Auditor

County of Jackson, Indiana

7/18 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

ORDINANCE NO. 12

COUNCIL BILL NO. 8

(2018)

“An ordinance establishing fines for violations of Temporary Commercial Vehicle Restrictions on county roads in the County of Jackson, Indiana.

NOW BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE COUNTY OF JACKSON, INDIANA:

The Council of the County of Jackson, Indiana adopts the following fines, fees and late charges related to traffic and other violations of the Jackson County, Indiana Code of Ordinances.

Section 1: A person who violates the temporary restriction of commercial vehicles on Base Road and County Road 25 North shall be liable for a judgment in favor of Jackson County in an amount not to exceed five hundred dollars ($500.00) plus attorney fees and court costs.

Section 2: In the event that the County of Jackson, Indiana prevails at the trial of a matter, the County shall also be awarded attorney fees, as well as the fines, fees, late charges, and penalties set out herein.

Section 3: The governing entity for the setting of fines, fees, late charges, and penalties for traffic and other regulations shall henceforth be the Council of the County of Jackson, Indiana.

Section 4: The Sheriff of the County of Jackson, Indiana shall be responsible for collecting all fees, fines, late charges, and penalties set forth in this ordinance.

Section 5: The fines, fees, late charges, and penalties collected pursuant to this ordinance shall be deposited in the Highway Fund and used for the purposes allowed by statute.

Section 6: All prior ordinances or parts thereof inconsistent with any provision of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 7: This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, and publication, all as by law provided.

ADOPTED by the Council this 20th day of June, 2018.

Yea

John Nolting

Brian Thompson

Ann Cain

Robert A. Hall

Michael Davidson

Leon Pottschmidt

ATTEST:

Kathy Hohenstreiter

Auditor

County of Jackson, Indiana

7/18 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT NO. 1

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1807-PL-000016

DARREN A. ROYALTY and

MISTY S. ROYALTY, Husband and Wife,

Plaintiffs

vs.

HEIRS, SUCCESSORS, ASSIGNS, OR

LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES OF JOHN L. STARR, HENRY DALTON, RUBEN BURFORD, JOHN ELMORE, EVERETT LEE, and GEORGE ULMER, and ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING TITLE TO THE REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Heirs, Successors, Assigns, or Legal Representatives of John L. Starr, Henry Dalton, Ruben Burford, John Elmore, Everett Lee, and George Ulmer, along with Any and All Other Unknown Persons Claiming Title to Real Estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on July 5, 2018, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Adverse Possession and to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, both known and unknown, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

William M. Braman, #15124-47

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

Braman.William@outlook.com

7/18, 7/25 8/1

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1806-EU-000028

IN THE MATTER OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF MILDRED W. RICHEY, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Jerry Richey and Jeanne Stein were on June 28, 2018, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Mildred W. Richey, deceased, who died on January 15, 2018. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: June 28, 2018.

/s/Missy Applegate

CLERK,

SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY L. THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

(812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Mildred W. Richey

7/11, 7/18

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the Austin Redevelopment Commission, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bids for the construction of the following project:

AUSTIN COMMUNITY PARK PATH SEALCOATING PROJECT

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements. The project generally consists of the following:

Sealcoating Paved Walking Path inside Austin Community Park, Broadway Street, Austin, IN 47102.

Sealed bids are invited and may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the Austin Redevelopment Commission, City Hall, 80 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102 until 3:00 p.m. (local time) July 26, 2018. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “Austin Redevelopment Commission Austin Community Park Path Sealcoating Project” and the name and address of the Bidder.

The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 3:00 p.m. on July 26, 2018 at the Austin City Hall.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file for public inspection at the following locations:

1. Heritage Engineering LLC, at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

2. City of Austin, City Hall, 80 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering, LLC at 603 North. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 at no charge. All Bidders shall be registered plan holders with the Engineer.

All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least sixty (60) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder.

All applicable laws, ordinances and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

April 7, 2018

Richie Buchanan

Austin Redevelopment Commission

City Hall

80 W. Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

7/4, 7/18 hspaxlp