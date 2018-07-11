Overdose Call For Help Sends 3 To Jail

A call for help for an overdoing man shortly after midnight last Wednesday, July 4, resulted in three Scott County residents booked into Scott County Jail on a variety of drug related charged.

Scott County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call that Anthony Fortner, 46, of rural Scottsburg was overdoing. When authorities arrived they found Fortner unresponsive and not breathing. They administered Naloxone which counteracted the drugs Fortner took. Scott County EMS transported Fortner to Scott Memorial Hospital for additional treatment.

While treating Fortner, deputies observed syringes and crystal like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine on the unconscious man.

Two other people at the residence, Brian and Felecia King, were detained for questioning. Deputies searched the home and property and found a purse, a plastic bag tested positive for methamphetamine, pills, and a bag of marijuana. Police K-9 Cyrus was deployed and indicated the presence of an additional narcotic substance near a shrub.

The Kings were taken into custody at that time. Once Fortner was released from medical care, he was placed under arrest as well.

Fortner faces charges of maintaining common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of syringe,

Brian King, 39, of Scottsburg was charged with possession of methamphetamine, visiting common nuisance, possession of marijuana.

Felecia King, 41, of Nabb was charged with visiting common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance.