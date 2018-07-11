Boy Scouts, VFW Plan Community Flag Retirement

Crothersville Boy Scout Troop 522 and the Crothersville VFW Post 1083 will be retiring U.S. flags at the Countryside Park near the baseball fields next Tuesday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m.

Flags that are faded or torn should be respectfully destroyed.

“Area residents who have flags needing retirement can drop them off at the VFW during business hours or bring them to the park the evening of the retirement ceremony,” said local Scoutmaster Steve Plasse. “Please note that the retirement is a solemn and quiet event.”