Scott County School District 1 Classes Start Aug. 2; Registration July 26

Scott County School Dist. 1 has scheduled back-to-school events for Thursday, July 26, which parents and students need to know.

Registration For New Students Not Previously Enrolled

Parents should bring any school records, withdrawal forms, or grade reports you may have from the child’s previous school.

Thursday, July 26: Preschool – 5th grades – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Elementary Cafeteria

Thursday, July 26: 6th, 7th & 8th grades – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Middle School; 9th-12th grades – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the High School

•Dates To Pay For Textbooks And Meals:

Thursday, July 26: Kindergarten – 5th Grade – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Elementary Cafeteria

Thursday, July 26: 6th Thru 8th Grades– 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Austin Middle School; 9th— 12th Grade– 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Austin High School

Parents should accompany 9th – 12th grade students to registration to complete required forms

•Textbook Prices:

Prosser – $50.00

Kindergarten – $100.00

1st – 12th Grades – $100.00

•Meal Prices:

Breakfast – Grades PK – 12th – $1.15

Lunch – Grades PK – 12th – $2.30

Families can apply for meal and textbook assistance from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 26. Elementary students’ parents can apply in the elementary cafeteria; Middle & High schools students’ parents can apply at those respective schools.

•Income Eligibility Guidelines

1 in household, $22,459/yr; 2 in household, $30,451; 3 in household, $38,443; 4 in household, $46,435; 5 in household, $54,427; 6 in household, $62,419; 7 in household, $70,411; 8 in household, $78,403.

Households who currently receive Food Stamps or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) for their children may have been direct certified. These families will need to complete an application for assistance only if they do not receive a notice from the school corporation informing them that they will be provided meal/textbook assistance.

You will need the following to apply: Food Stamp or TANF Case Number if applicable (This is not the number on the applicant’s Hoosier Works Card – if unknown applicant needs to call 1-800-403-0864 to obtain correct number)

If no food stamp or TANF number: Name of each household member, Total income of each household member, Parent Social Security number

All students are advised to adhere to the above scheduled dates and times.

Important start of school dates:

Wednesday, Aug. 1: Staff Orientation – 8 a.m.. – High School/Middle School Cafeteria. All employees of Scott County School District 1 are to meet with the superintendent.

Thursday, Aug. 2: First Day of School; Classes begin at 8:20 a.m.

All kindergarten students will come to meet their teacher between the hours of 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Students will not stay. Their first day of classes will be Friday, Aug. 3.

To be eligible to attend Kindergarten students must be 5 years of age by August 1, 2018.

Buses will make their regular morning and afternoon runs.

There will be no breakfast will be served the first day of school; however, lunch will be served.

Friday, Aug. 3: Preschool students and their parents will come to school to meet their teacher between 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. but they will not stay. They will be advised whether they will attend morning or afternoon sessions.

Preschool students will begin their regular classes on Monday, Aug. 6.

To be eligible for pre-school students must be 4 years of age by Aug. 1.

Students should bring their meal money and book rental fees if these have not previously been paid.

Scott County School District 1 is committed to equal opportunity. It is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, color, religion, sex, handicapping conditions, or national origin, including limited English proficiency in any employment opportunity. No person is excluded from participation in, denied the benefits of, or otherwise subject to unlawful discrimination on such basis under any educational program or student activity.

The Title 9 and 504 Section coordinator is Robert Anderson, Superintendent of Schools. He can be reached by calling 812-794-8750 or at P. O. Box 9, Austin, IN 47102.