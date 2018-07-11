Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

MDK # 18-001157

STATE OF INDIANA

SS:

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

Bank of America, N.A.

Plaintiff,

vs.

Ronnie Morris, et al.

Defendants.

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1801-MF-000003

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Rhonda Dehart and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Rhonda Dehart:

BE IT KNOWN, that Bank of America, N.A., the above-named Plaintiff, by its attorney, Elyssa M. Meade, has filed in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court its Complaint against Defendant Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Rhonda Dehart and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Rhonda Dehart, and the said Plaintiff having also filed in said Clerk’s office the affidavit of a competent person showing that the residence and whereabouts of the Defendant, Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Rhonda Dehart and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Rhonda Dehart, upon diligent inquiry is unknown, and that said cause of action is for default on the promissory note and to foreclose a mortgage on the following described real estate in Scott County, State of Indiana, to wit:

A tract of land known as Lot Number 17 of the unrecorded Plat of Harmony Acres in Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana and described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of the Northeast Fourth of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 4 North, Range 7 East and running thence West with the Quarter Section Line, 615 feet to a steel spike and the true point of beginning of this description: thence South, 220 feet; thence West, 100 feet; thence North, 220 feet to a spike in the North line of said Quarter; thence East with the Quarter Section Line, 100 feet to the true point of beginning.

commonly known as 131 West Harrod Road, Austin, IN 47102.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendant is hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and that unless they appear and answer or otherwise defend thereto within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, judgment by default may be entered against said Defendant for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Dated Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Elyssa M. Meade (25352-64)

Stephanie A. Reinhart (25071-06)

Sarah E. Barngrover (28840-64)

Chris Wiley (26936-10)

Leslie A. Wagers (27327-49)

J. Dustin Smith (29493-06)

Amanda L. Krenson (28999-61)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC

P.O. Box 441039

Indianapolis, IN 46244

Telephone: 614-220-5611

Facsimile: 614-220-5613

Email: sef-emmeade@manleydeas.com

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1806-EU-000028

IN THE MATTER OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF MILDRED W. RICHEY, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Jerry Richey and Jeanne Stein were on June 28, 2018, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Mildred W. Richey, deceased, who died on January 15, 2018. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: June 28, 2018.

/s/Missy Applegate

CLERK,

SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY L. THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

(812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Mildred W. Richey

LEGAL NOTICE

Annual Drinking Water Quality Report

Crothersville Water Utility

July 2018

We’re pleased to present to you this year’s Annual Quality Water Report. This report is designed to inform you about the quality water and services we deliver to you every day. Our constant goal is to provide you with a safe and dependable supply of drinking water. We want you to understand the efforts we make to continually improve the water treatment process and protect our water resources. We are committed to ensuring the quality of your water. Our water source consists of three (3) wells ranging in depth from 64 to 85 feet and 16 to 42 inches in diameter. The wells are drilled into a confined aquifer.

We’re pleased to report that our drinking water is safe and meets federal and state requirements. No detected contaminants were found in our drinking water supply.

A complete copy of the 2018 Water Quality Report is on file and available for the public at Crothersville Town Hall.

If you have any questions concerning your water utility, please contact Crothersville Town Hall at 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana. The telephone number is 812-793-2311. The facility is owned by the Town of Crothersville. Any questions or concerns can be directed to the following number: 812-793-2540 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. We want our valued customers to be informed about their water utility. If you want to learn more, please attend any of our regularly scheduled meetings. They are held on the first Tuesday of each month at the Town Hall beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally-occurring minerals and, in some cases, radioactive material, and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activity. Contaminants that may be present in source water include:

•Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, and wildlife.

•Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals, which can be naturally-occurring or result from urban storm runoff, industrial or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas production, mining or farming.

•Pesticides and herbicides, which may come from a variety of sources such as agriculture, storm water runoff, and residential uses.

•Organic chemicals, including synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which are by-products of industrial processes and petroleum production, and can also come from gas stations, urban storm water runoff, and septic systems.

•Radioactive materials, which can be naturally-occurring or be the result of oil and gas production and mining activities.

In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, EPA prescribes regulations that limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which must provide the same protection for public health. Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that the water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at (800) 426-4791.

Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by cryptosporidium and other microbiological contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800) 426-4791.

Special Note on Lead: If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children., Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. Our system is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 21 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead

A complete review of all testing performed on our utilities water can be seen at the Crothersville Utility office, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and until noon on Wednesday. Crothersville Water Utility works to provide top quality water to every user. We ask that all our customers help us protect our water sources, so that Crothersville residents may enjoy a safe and healthy water supply.

Respectfully yours,

Crothersville Water Utilities

LEGAL NOTICE

SCOTTSBURG MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTILITY

Scottsburg, Indiana

Proposed Rate Adjustment Applicable to the 3rd Quarter, 2018 and Supporting Schedules

For use with approved electric rates and usage for the period: July 2018, August 2018, and September 2018 and utility bills payable: September 2018, October 2018 and November 2018

Rate Adjustments

The Rate Adjustments shall be on the basis of a Purchase Power Cost Adjustment Tracking Factor occasioned solely by changes in the cost of purchased power and energy, in accordance with the Order of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, approved on December 13, 1980 in Cause No. 36835-S3 as follows:

Rate Adjustments applicable to the Rate Schedules are as follows:

Residential Service Rate R ($0.004291) per kWh

Commercial Service Rate C ($0.004999) per kWh

General Service Rate GS ($0.005700) per kWh

Industrial Service Rate IS ($0.007227) per kWh

LEGAL NOTICE

FOR SALE BY SCOTT COUNTY

ONE COMPLETE UNIT: WRT Portable Asphalt Plant; Trailers And Components: Includes Surge Bin Se-104094, Baghouse 121-104194, Asph Tanker 130-104394, Drum Mixer 632-104694, Dedrummer Melter 132-104294, General Trl T56-104794, Asph Tanker No Serial No, Control Van 140-103994, Four Bin Feeder C23-104594, Feed Conveyor C50-104494.

All sealed bids will be accepted until July 27, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. in the Scott County Auditor’s Office, 1 East McClain Avenue, Suite 130, Scottsburg, IN. Inspection will be available at the Scott County Highway Department at 1101 S. Main Street, Scottsburg, IN, between 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m., M-F. Any questions please call Scott County Highway Department At 812-752-8470.

Bids will be opened August 1, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. during regular Commissioners Meeting in Suite 128, Courthouse, Scottsburg, IN. The Scott County Commissioners reserve the right to accept and/or reject any and all bids.

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JOHNSON

IN THE JOHNSON SUPERIOR COURT NO. 1

ESTATE NO. 41D01-1806-EU-000155

IN THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF CRYSTAL DAWN SHARP, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Linda K. Beck was on June 25, 2018 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Crystal Dawn Sharp, deceased, who died on May 19, 2018.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Linda K. Beck

Personal Representative

Sue Anne Misiniec

Johnson County Clerk

Robert H. Schafstall #16944-41

Schafstall & Admire, LLP

98 North Jackson Street

Post Office Box l59

Franklin, Indiana 46l31

317-736-7146

Attorney

Dated: June 27, 2018

Johnson County Clerk: Sue Anne Misiniec

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

Cause # 72C01-1806-EU-0026

IN THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF RODNEY J. RUDDER, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Dianna L. Rudder was, on June 19, 2018, appointed personal representative of the estate of Rodney J, Rudder, deceased, who died on May 23, 2018.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated June 19, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

T. Michael Carter

#14475-98

Attorney at Law

37 South First Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-1000

mcarterlaw@yahoo.com

812-752-1001 FAX

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

JACKSON CIRCUIT/SUPERIOR COURT

COUNTY OF JACKSON

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1806-PL

Roland and Sue Carol Meyer

Plaintiffs,

vs.

The Unknown Heirs of Virginia E. Snyder and Marjorie J. Snyder and any and all Those Claiming Title in and to the Real Estate commonly known as 10500 E. Block County Rd. 1025 N. and

10817 East County Rd. 1025 N., Seymour, Indiana.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF ADVERSE POSSESSION AND QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Any and all persons claiming title to the property commonly known as 10500 E. Block County Rd. 1025 N. and 10817 East County Rd. 1025 N., Seymour, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that on June 25, 2018, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for adverse possession and to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on any and all persons claiming title to the property named above, wherever and whoever they may be, showing that the whereabouts and identities of such persons are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery,

Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of June 2018.

Circuit Court

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $47.29; Christie Guthrie, $1163.00; Comcast, $240.90; Offices Gutierrez, $572.00; Pete Walker, $25.00; Pitney Bowes Global, $156.00; Quill Corp, $416.42; Sanders Technology Group, $96.00; Snappy Tomato Pizza, $129.30

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $113.54

Superior Court II

Bedford Office Supplies, $1087.29; Smith Law Services PC, $3800.00; South Central IN Interpreting, $1286.00; Indiana State Bar Assoc, $304.00; Postmaster, $142.00; Business Info Systems, Inc, $999.00; Melissa Hayes, $652.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

