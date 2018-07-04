‘Arts In The Parks’ Coming To Starve Hollow & Lake Monroe

The Indiana Arts Commission and the Department of Natural Resources have teamed up to produce Arts in the Parks projects, bringing arts activities to the state parks, state historic sites, and state recreation areas.

Nashville oil painter, Charlene Marsh, will be demonstrating her plein air, palette knife painting techniques at two state properties this summer. The accomplished plein air painter will be working, on location, at the swimming beaches, capturing the energy, spirit, and excitement of the swimmers and the natural environment.

This year, Marsh has added a “hands on” component to give visitors a chance to try painting themselves. Supports, paint, palette knives, and brushes will be available. Non-toxic, washable, tempera paints suitable for children to use will be provided.

On Saturday, July 14, she will be painting, demonstrating, taking questions, and guiding budding painters at the Starve Hollow State Recreation Area swimming beach near Vallonia from noon to 3 p.m.

On Saturday, July 21, she will be painting, demonstrating, taking questions, and guiding aspiring painters at the Monroe Lake Paynetown State Recreation Area at the Visitors Center patio overlooking the beach, 4850 S. State Road 446, Bloomington, Indiana, from noon to 3 p.m.

Both events are rain or shine.