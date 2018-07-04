Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION

The City of Scottsburg intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service. The project includes improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Collection System. Any comments regarding this application should be submitted to the City of Scottsburg, Office of the Mayor, 2 East McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana 47170.

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JOHNSON

IN THE JOHNSON SUPERIOR COURT NO. 1

ESTATE NO. 41D01-1806-EU-000155

IN THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF CRYSTAL DAWN SHARP, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Linda K. Beck was on June 25, 2018 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Crystal Dawn Sharp, deceased, who died on May 19, 2018.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Linda K. Beck

Personal Representative

Sue Anne Misiniec

Johnson County Clerk

Robert H. Schafstall #16944-41

Schafstall & Admire, LLP

98 North Jackson Street

Post Office Box l59

Franklin, Indiana 46l31

317-736-7146

Attorney

Dated: June 27, 2018

Johnson County Clerk: Sue Anne Misiniec

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

Cause # 72C01-1806-EU-0026

IN THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF RODNEY J. RUDDER, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Dianna L. Rudder was, on June 19, 2018, appointed personal representative of the estate of Rodney J, Rudder, deceased, who died on May 23, 2018.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated June 19, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

T. Michael Carter

#14475-98

Attorney at Law

37 South First Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-1000

mcarterlaw@yahoo.com

812-752-1001 FAX

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 18th day of July, 2018, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Community Corrections

State Grant Fund

Personal Services 373,664

Supplies 51,500

Other Services & Charges 180,800

Total Community Corrections

State Grant Fund 605,964

Community Corrections

Project Income Fund

Personal Services 636,736

Supplies 18,200

Other Services & Charges 182,400

Total Community Corrections

Project Income Fund 837,336

Community Corrections

Transition Program Fund

Supplies 3,170

Other Services & charges 18,700

Total Community Corrections

Transition Program Fund 21,870

Health Department

Immunization Grant Fund

Supplies 5,487

Other Services & Charges 66,908

Capital Outlays 8,515

TOTAL Health Dept.

Immunization Grant Fund 80,910

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: July 4, 2018

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the Austin Redevelopment Commission, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bids for the construction of the following project:

AUSTIN COMMUNITY PARK PATH SEALCOATING PROJECT

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements. The project generally consists of the following:

Sealcoating Paved Walking Path inside Austin Community Park, Broadway Street, Austin, IN 47102.

Sealed bids are invited and may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the Austin Redevelopment Commission, City Hall, 80 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102 until 3:00 p.m. (local time) July 26, 2018. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “Austin Redevelopment Commission Austin Community Park Path Sealcoating Project” and the name and address of the Bidder.

The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 3:00 p.m. on July 26, 2018 at the Austin City Hall.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file for public inspection at the following locations:

1. Heritage Engineering LLC, at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

2. City of Austin, City Hall, 80 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering, LLC at 603 North. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 at no charge. All Bidders shall be registered plan holders with the Engineer.

All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least sixty (60) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder.

All applicable laws, ordinances and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

April 7, 2018

Richie Buchanan

Austin Redevelopment Commission

City Hall

80 W. Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

JACKSON CIRCUIT/SUPERIOR COURT

COUNTY OF JACKSON

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1806-PL

Roland and Sue Carol Meyer

Plaintiffs,

vs.

The Unknown Heirs of Virginia E. Snyder and Marjorie J. Snyder and any and all Those Claiming Title in and to the Real Estate commonly known as 10500 E. Block County Rd. 1025 N. and

10817 East County Rd. 1025 N., Seymour, Indiana.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF ADVERSE POSSESSION AND QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Any and all persons claiming title to the property commonly known as 10500 E. Block County Rd. 1025 N. and 10817 East County Rd. 1025 N., Seymour, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that on June 25, 2018, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for adverse possession and to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on any and all persons claiming title to the property named above, wherever and whoever they may be, showing that the whereabouts and identities of such persons are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery,

Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Jackson Superior Court

State of Indiana

In Re the Marriage of Jerald Bruce

Petitioner and Angela Bruce

Respondent

Cause # 36D02-1606-DR-134

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: Angela Bruce

(last known address)

5829 W. Tipton Street

Seymour, IN 47274

You are hereby notified that a Motion for Amended Decree regarding Judgments against respondent entered prior to the entry of Decree has been filed in the Jackson Court No. 2 requesting that the Decree of Dissolution of Marriage herein be modified. You are hereby summoned to appear before the Judge of said court at the courthouse annex in Brownstown, Indiana on Thursday July 5, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

You must respond to this summons and the stated motion not later than thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this notice. If you fail to respond or fail to appear, a Default Entry may be entered against you and Jerry Bruce will be granted the relief requested in the above describer Motion for Amended Decree regarding judgments against Respondent, which will modify Decree of Dissolution of Marriage entered herein.

ss/Amanda L. Lowery

Clerk

Jackson Superior Court No. 2

ss/Joseph Leon Payne

Joseph Leon Payne

6439-72

PAYNE LAW OFFICE LLC

377 W. Main St.

PO Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

Counsel for Petitioner Jerald Bruce

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case #72D01-1804-MI-13

In Re Change of Name of Minor: Taylor Nicole Towne

Patricia Ann Towne

Petitioner

NOTICE OF FILING PROOF OF PUBLICATION

1. I have given notice of the Petition for Change of Name of Minor Child, pursuant to Indiana Code 34-28-2-3.

2. Notice was given by three (3) weekly publications in a newspaper of general circulation in the nearest adjacent county because no newspaper is published in the county in which the petition is filed.

3. The first notice was published not more than seven (7) days after the date the Petition to Change Name of Minor Child was filed.

4. The published notice included:

A. The name of petitioner.

B. The name of the minor child whose name is to be changed,

C. The new name desired.

D. The name of the court in which the action is pending and cause number.

E. The date on which the petition was filed.

F. The date, time, and location of the hearing.

G. A statement that any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file objections.

H. The name of the non-petitioning parent and a statement that his/her whereabout are unknown.

5. I have attached a copy of the published notice herein as Exhibit A.

More than thirty (30) days have passed since the final required publication of notice.

Wherefore, I affirm under the penalties of perjury that the foregoing representations are true to the best of my knowledge and belief.

Patricia Ann Towne

2226 E. Radio Tower Road

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-7217

Dated: May 25, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott

Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case #72D01-1804-MI-14

In Re Change of Name of: Patricia Ann Towne

Petitioner

NOTICE OF FILING PROOF OF PUBLICATION

Petitioner, Patricia Ann Towne, pro se, states as follows:

1. I have given notice my Petition for Change of Name, pursuant to Indiana Code 34-28-2-3(a).

2. I have attached a copy of the published notice herein as Exhibit A.

3. The attached notice has been verified by a disinterested person.

4. More than thiry (30) days have passed since the last required publication of notice.

Wherefore, I respectfully request this Court to consider my Petition for Name Change, and for all other just and proper relief,. I affirm under the penalties of perjury that the foregoing representations are true to the best of my knowledge and belief.

Patricia Ann Towne

2226 E. Radio Tower Road

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Dated: April 26, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott

Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

COUNTY OF SCOTT

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1806-AD-000028

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

JAMES BRADLEY BARRETT, A MINOR

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

To: Amerida Deron Barrett

Amerida Deron Barrett is notified that a Petition for Adoption of James Bradley Barrett, a child born to Crystal Dawn White on December 4, 2001, was filed by James Cole in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court, Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170. The Petition for Adoption alleges that the consent to adoption of James Bradley Barrett is not required because Amerida Deron Barrett has failed to significantly communicate with the child when able to do so for more than the one year preceding the filing of the petition for adoption.

If Amerida Deron Barrett seeks to contest the adoption of the child, he must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the Scott Superior Court not later than 30 days after the last publication of this notice.

If Amerida Deron Barrett does not file a motion to contest the adoption within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, the Scott Superior Court will hear and determine the petition for adoption, and the consent to adoption of James Bradley Barrett will be irrevocably implied, and Amerida Deron Barrett will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of his implied consent to the adoption.

No oral statement made to Amerida Deron Barrett relieves him of his obligations under this notice.

This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

/s/: Missy Applegate

MISSY APPLEGATE, CLERK

SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

/s/: Kerry Thompson

KERRY THOMPSON

#840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Attorney for Petitioner

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

COUNTY OF SCOTT

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1806-AD-000029

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

ALLISON CORA NICOLE BARRETT, A MINOR

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

To: Amerida Deron Barrett

Amerida Deron Barrett is notified that a Petition for Adoption of Allison Cora Nicole Barrett, a child born to Crystal Dawn White on May 17, 2004, was filed by James Cole in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court, Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170. The Petition for Adoption alleges that the consent to adoption of Allison Cora Nicole Barrett is not required because Amerida Deron Barrett has failed to significantly communicate with the child when able to do so for more than the one year preceding the filing of the petition for adoption.

If Amerida Deron Barrett seeks to contest the adoption of the child, he must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the Scott Superior Court not later than 30 days after the last publication of this notice.

If Amerida Deron Barrett does not file a motion to contest the adoption within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, the Scott Superior Court will hear and determine the petition for adoption, and the consent to adoption of Allison Cora Nicole Barrett will be irrevocably implied, and Amerida Deron Barrett will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of his implied consent to the adoption.

No oral statement made to Amerida Deron Barrett relieves him of his obligations under this notice.

This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

/s/: Missy Applegate

MISSY APPLEGATE, CLERK

SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

/s/: Kerry Thompson

KERRY THOMPSON

#840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Attorney for Petitioner

