Fireworks In Austin This Friday Night

The annual Austin Fireworks display will be this Friday night, June 29, on the grounds of Austin High School/Middle School. The event is traditionally held the Friday before July 4th, giving families and friends a chance to celebrate Independence Day a little early, according to Melissa Turner, spokesperson for Austin Mayor Dillo Bush.

Food booths will be set up by the Austin Volunteer Fire Department, Austin Lions Club, and the Psi Iota Xi Sorority. All booths will open by 6 p.m. on the east side of the school building. Fireworks will begin at dark.

Free entertainment will fill the hours prior to the fireworks. The music lineup is planned by Ray Bowling and will include bands Redemptions Cross, Hewitt & Fink, Lonesome Crow Acoustic Show, On the House, and The Fabulous Hickbilly’s.

“Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the fireworks comfortably,” said Turner.

Parking will be available in front of the school building and on the south side of the gym located at the elementary schools. Some parking will be available on the east side of the complex.