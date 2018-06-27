Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

On or about July 20, 2018, the City of Austin intends to apply to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a grant from the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Wastewater/Drinking Water Program. This program is funded by Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. These funds are to be used for a community development project that will include the following activities: Wastewater System Improvements consisting of the reconstruction of the Oxidation Ditch and Clarifier Splitter Boxes, the construction of a Phosphorus Chemical Storage Facility and replacement of the pumps in Lift Station No. 1 and associated appurtenances. The total amount of CDBG funds to be requested is $550,000. The amount of CDBG funds proposed to be used for activities that will benefit to low- and moderate-income persons is approximately $345,503. The Applicant also proposed to expend an estimated $159,000 in non-CDBG funds on the project. These non-CDBG funds will be derived from the following sources: Wastewater/Sewer Operating Fund.

The City of Austin will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 9, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Austin Council Chambers, 82 W. Main Street, Austin, Indiana to provide interested parties an opportunity to express their views on the proposed federally funded CDBG project. Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to attend the public hearing and need assistance should contact the Office of the Mayor, City of Austin, 82 W. Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102, or call (812) 794-6646, no later than July 6, 2018. Every effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for these persons. Si necesita información en español, por favor de llamar al (812) 794-6646.

Information related to the proposed project will be available for review prior to the public hearing as of July 9, 2018 from the Austin Office of the Mayor, City Hall, 82 W. Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47274. Interested citizens are invited to provide comments regarding these issues either at the public hearing or by prior written statement. Written comments should be submitted to Trena Carter, Administrative Resources association, 748 Franklin Street, Columbus, IN 47201 no later than July 6, 2018 in order to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing proceedings. A plan to minimize displacement and provide assistance to those displaced has been prepared by the City of Austin and is also available to the public. This project will result in no displacement of any persons or businesses. For additional information concerning the proposed sanitary sewer/wastewater improvements project, please contact Trena Carter, at (812) 376-9949 M-F 8:30 – 4:30 or write to Trena Carter, Administrative Resources association, 748 Franklin Street, Columbus, IN 47201.

LEGAL NOTICE

Public Notice for IDEM Rule 5

Jackson County Water Utility, Inc., 1119 West Spring Street, Brownstown, IN, 47220 is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with a project titled “Jackson County Water Utility, Inc., Waterworks Improvements, 2018 Distribution System Improvements”. The project involves construction of water mains within areas of eastern Jackson County beginning on the north at approximately one half mile south of U.S. Highway 50 at Seymour and extending south to Crothersville. Locations from east to west vary between C.R 850 E., U.S. Highway 31, Interstate 65, and the eastern Jackson County line.

For a more complete listing of all roads and streets where work occurs, please contact the engineer’s office given at the end of this notice. Run-off from the construction activities will be to tributaries of and including Sandy Branch Creek, Mutton Creek Ditch, Luther McDonald Ditch, Gum Lick Creek, Lewis Branch, Grassy Creek, Blau Ditch, Vernon Fork Muscatatuck River and Muscatatuck River.

Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to Tony Kremer of Curry & Associates, Inc., 110 Commerce Drive, Danville, IN 46122, phone 317-745-6995, e-mail (tkremer@recurry.com).

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

JACKSON CIRCUIT/SUPERIOR COURT

COUNTY OF JACKSON

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1806-PL

Roland and Sue Carol Meyer

Plaintiffs,

vs.

The Unknown Heirs of Virginia E. Snyder and Marjorie J. Snyder and any and all Those Claiming Title in and to the Real Estate commonly known as 10500 E. Block County Rd. 1025 N. and

10817 East County Rd. 1025 N., Seymour, Indiana.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF ADVERSE POSSESSION AND QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Any and all persons claiming title to the property commonly known as 10500 E. Block County Rd. 1025 N. and 10817 East County Rd. 1025 N., Seymour, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that on June 25, 2018, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for adverse possession and to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on any and all persons claiming title to the property named above, wherever and whoever they may be, showing that the whereabouts and identities of such persons are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery,

Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Jackson Superior Court

State of Indiana

In Re the Marriage of Jerald Bruce

Petitioner and Angela Bruce

Respondent

Cause # 36D02-1606-DR-134

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: Angela Bruce

(last known address)

5829 W. Tipton Street

Seymour, IN 47274

You are hereby notified that a Motion for Amended Decree regarding Judgments against respondent entered prior to the entry of Decree has been filed in the Jackson Court No. 2 requesting that the Decree of Dissolution of Marriage herein be modified. You are hereby summoned to appear before the Judge of said court at the courthouse annex in Brownstown, Indiana on Thursday July 5, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

You must respond to this summons and the stated motion not later than thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this notice. If you fail to respond or fail to appear, a Default Entry may be entered against you and Jerry Bruce will be granted the relief requested in the above describer Motion for Amended Decree regarding judgments against Respondent, which will modify Decree of Dissolution of Marriage entered herein.

ss/Amanda L. Lowery

Clerk

Jackson Superior Court No. 2

ss/Joseph Leon Payne

Joseph Leon Payne

6439-72

PAYNE LAW OFFICE LLC

377 W. Main St.

PO Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

Counsel for Petitioner Jerald Bruce

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case #72D01-1804-MI-13

In Re Change of Name of Minor: Taylor Nicole Towne

Patricia Ann Towne

Petitioner

NOTICE OF FILING PROOF OF PUBLICATION

1. I have given notice of the Petition for Change of Name of Minor Child, pursuant to Indiana Code 34-28-2-3.

2. Notice was given by three (3) weekly publications in a newspaper of general circulation in the nearest adjacent county because no newspaper is published in the county in which the petition is filed.

3. The first notice was published not more than seven (7) days after the date the Petition to Change Name of Minor Child was filed.

4. The published notice included:

A. The name of petitioner.

B. The name of the minor child whose name is to be changed,

C. The new name desired.

D. The name of the court in which the action is pending and cause number.

E. The date on which the petition was filed.

F. The date, time, and location of the hearing.

G. A statement that any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file objections.

H. The name of the non-petitioning parent and a statement that his/her whereabout are unknown.

5. I have attached a copy of the published notice herein as Exhibit A.

More than thirty (30) days have passed since the final required publication of notice.

Wherefore, I affirm under the penalties of perjury that the foregoing representations are true to the best of my knowledge and belief.

Patricia Ann Towne

2226 E. Radio Tower Road

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-7217

Dated: May 25, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott

Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case #72D01-1804-MI-14

In Re Change of Name of: Patricia Ann Towne

Petitioner

NOTICE OF FILING PROOF OF PUBLICATION

Petitioner, Patricia Ann Towne, pro se, states as follows:

1. I have given notice my Petition for Change of Name, pursuant to Indiana Code 34-28-2-3(a).

2. I have attached a copy of the published notice herein as Exhibit A.

3. The attached notice has been verified by a disinterested person.

4. More than thiry (30) days have passed since the last required publication of notice.

Wherefore, I respectfully request this Court to consider my Petition for Name Change, and for all other just and proper relief,. I affirm under the penalties of perjury that the foregoing representations are true to the best of my knowledge and belief.

Patricia Ann Towne

2226 E. Radio Tower Road

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Dated: April 26, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott

Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

COUNTY OF SCOTT

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1806-AD-000028

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

JAMES BRADLEY BARRETT, A MINOR

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

To: Amerida Deron Barrett

Amerida Deron Barrett is notified that a Petition for Adoption of James Bradley Barrett, a child born to Crystal Dawn White on December 4, 2001, was filed by James Cole in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court, Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170. The Petition for Adoption alleges that the consent to adoption of James Bradley Barrett is not required because Amerida Deron Barrett has failed to significantly communicate with the child when able to do so for more than the one year preceding the filing of the petition for adoption.

If Amerida Deron Barrett seeks to contest the adoption of the child, he must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the Scott Superior Court not later than 30 days after the last publication of this notice.

If Amerida Deron Barrett does not file a motion to contest the adoption within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, the Scott Superior Court will hear and determine the petition for adoption, and the consent to adoption of James Bradley Barrett will be irrevocably implied, and Amerida Deron Barrett will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of his implied consent to the adoption.

No oral statement made to Amerida Deron Barrett relieves him of his obligations under this notice.

This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

/s/: Missy Applegate

MISSY APPLEGATE, CLERK

SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

/s/: Kerry Thompson

KERRY THOMPSON

#840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Attorney for Petitioner

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

COUNTY OF SCOTT

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1806-AD-000029

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

ALLISON CORA NICOLE BARRETT, A MINOR

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

To: Amerida Deron Barrett

Amerida Deron Barrett is notified that a Petition for Adoption of Allison Cora Nicole Barrett, a child born to Crystal Dawn White on May 17, 2004, was filed by James Cole in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court, Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170. The Petition for Adoption alleges that the consent to adoption of Allison Cora Nicole Barrett is not required because Amerida Deron Barrett has failed to significantly communicate with the child when able to do so for more than the one year preceding the filing of the petition for adoption.

If Amerida Deron Barrett seeks to contest the adoption of the child, he must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the Scott Superior Court not later than 30 days after the last publication of this notice.

If Amerida Deron Barrett does not file a motion to contest the adoption within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, the Scott Superior Court will hear and determine the petition for adoption, and the consent to adoption of Allison Cora Nicole Barrett will be irrevocably implied, and Amerida Deron Barrett will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of his implied consent to the adoption.

No oral statement made to Amerida Deron Barrett relieves him of his obligations under this notice.

This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

/s/: Missy Applegate

MISSY APPLEGATE, CLERK

SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

/s/: Kerry Thompson

KERRY THOMPSON

#840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Attorney for Petitioner

