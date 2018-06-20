Crothersville Schools Gains Membership In New Education Improvement Coalition

The Crothersville Community School Corporation was approved recently as a charter member of the Coalition of Continuous Improvement School Districts (CCISD) by the Indiana State Board of Education.

The Coalition of Continuous Improvement School Districts (CCISD) is a coalition of seven school districts representing small, large, rural, suburban, and urban districts united to focus on innovative ideas, improving student learning, and taking purposeful risks to better serve all students in Indiana. When granted flexibility to eliminate barriers that inhibit student achievement or outcomes, CCISD will learn from each other, cultivate innovative best practices and serve as model districts for other schools to replicate student successes.

Dr. Terry Goodin, Superintendent, Crothersville Community Schools, was pleased about the designation. “I am excited for the Children of Crothersville as our school corporation continues to lead the way for an innovative and meaningful educational experience for our students,” he said.

The initial cohort of seven school districts: Crothersville Community Schools, Batesville Community Schools, Concord Community Schools, Goshen Community Schools, Elkhart Community Schools, Greater Clark County Schools, and the Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township, will implement their own respective strategies to promote student success for the over 44,000 students they collectively serve.