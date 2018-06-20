Fatal Crash On I-65 In Scott County

A Texas man was killed Thursday afternoon on I-65 in Scott County.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Jerry Goodin the accident occurred about 4:50 p.m. at the 24-mile-marker as a result of stop and go traffic from a fiery two-semi crash that had occurred earlier in the day in Jackson County south of Uniontown. Northbound traffic was backed up for nearly 15 miles, Goodin said.

The ISP officer reported the driver of a 1999 Chevrolet pickup, Luis J. Perez, 38, of Austin stated he was north bound in the left lane at approximately 70 mph when he took his eyes off the roadway to light a cigarette. Perez said when he looked back at the roadway and saw a black 2015 Lexus being driven by Lloyd D. Huffman, 72, of Corsicana, Texas, stopped in front of him.

Perez said he tried to stop but was unable and crashed into the rear of the Lexus, according to Goodin. The collision pushed the 2015 Lexus into a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander being driven by James Eaton, 57, from Normal, Illinois, that was also stopped in traffic.

The driver of the 2015 Lexus, Lloyd Huffman, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County Coroner’s Office.

Perez, was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Eaton was not injured.

All drivers involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, Goodin reported.

Assisting at the scene were Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Scott County EMS, Scottsburg City Fire Department.