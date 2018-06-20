The Summer School Of Life Is In Session

by Curt Kovener

School may be out for the summer but education continues throughout the years. Let’s re-visit the collectible quotes of Prof. Ron Atkins— educator, philosopher, and generally inspirational gentleman— and let us be edified on life experiences.

•Every child should have an occasional pat on the back as long as it is applied low enough and hard enough.~Bishop Fulton Sheen

•Bravery is being the only one who knows you’re afraid. ~Franklin P. Jones

•It is always the best policy to tell the truth, unless, of course, you are an exceptionally good liar. ~Jerome K. Jerome

•No drug, not even alcohol, causes the fundamental ills of society. If we’re looking for the source of our troubles, we shouldn’t test people for drugs, we should test them for stupidity, ignorance, greed, and love of power. ~P.J. O’Rourke

•Perhaps the most valuable result of all education is the ability to make yourself do the thing you have to do, when it ought to be done, whether you like it or not. ~Aldous Huxley

•Many men climb to the top of the ladder only to find it’s been leaning against the wrong wall.

•True friendship comes when silence between two people is comfortable. ~David Gentry

You can always tell a friend; when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job. ~Laurence J. Peter

•A clear conscience is often a sign of a bad memory.

•It is better to be crazy with the rest of the world than to be wise alone. ~Balthazar Gracian

•We were happily married for eight months. Unfortunately, we were married for four and a half years. ~Nick Faldo

•My wife and I were happy for twenty years. Then we met. ~Rodney Dangerfield

•One machine can do the work of fifty ordinary men. No machine can do the work of one extraordinary man. ~Elbert Hubbard

•You’ve got to do your own growing no matter how tall your grandfather was.

•When the missionaries cam to Africa they had the Bible and we had the land. The said, “Let us Pray.” We closed our eyes. When we opened them we had the Bible and they had the land. ~Bishop Desmond Tutu

•A little learning is a dangerous thing, but a lot of ignorance is just as bad. ~Bob Edwards

•No woman ever falls in love with a man unless she has a better opinion of him than he deserves. ~Ed Howe

•Nature gave man two ends—one to sit on and one to think with. Ever since then, man’s success or failure has been dependent on the one he used most. ~George Kilpatrick

•Never argue with a fool; people around you might not be able to tell the difference.

•I have offended God and Mankind because my work didn’t reach the quality it should have. ~Leonardo daVinci

If people concentrated on the really important things in life, there’d be a shortage of fishing poles. ~Doug Larson

No man really becomes a fool until he stops asking questions. ~Charles Steinmetz

•Better to light a candle than to curse the darkness. ~Chinese proverb