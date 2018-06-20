Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

Vouchers To Be Presented To Scott County Commissioners

Court Claims to be approved July 5, 2018.

Alcorn Goering & Sage LLP, 1,206.00; Celesta Satterwhite, 167.76; David Thomas, 169.20; Houston Thompson & Lewis PC, 1,979.59; Indiana State Bar Association, 138.00; Jason Mount, 191.00; LexisNexis Risk Data, 84.08; Lorch Naville Ward LLC, 1,461.28; Marsha Owens Howser, 50.00; Quill Corp, 146.44; The Office Shop, 243.63; Thomson West Payment Ctr, 57.42; Umpleby & Umpleby PC, 1,275.00.

NOTICE OF SEPARATE HEARINGS ON PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO LEASE

SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1

Notice is hereby given that separate public hearings for each project described below will be held pursuant to Indiana Code 20-47-3-9 before the Board of School Trustees of Scott County School District 1 (the “Board” and the “School Corporation,” respectively) on July 23, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the Administrative Building at 255 Highway 31 South, Austin, Indiana, upon a proposed amendment to Lease (the “Amendment to Lease”), amending a Lease (“Lease”) between the School Corporation and the Scott County 1998 School Building Corporation incorporated under Indiana Code 20-47-3 (the “Building Corporation”). The Amendment to Lease will permit the construction of all or a portion of the following separate projects:

High School Project – The High School Project includes the construction of improvements to the High School building including access controls, secured entrances, lighting upgrades including lighting control systems, HVAC improvements including HVAC control systems, water line/plumbing repair and improvements, parking repairs, roofing, pool repair/remodeling, tennis court resurfacing, gymnasium improvements, technology improvements, and related improvements.

Elementary School Project – The Elementary School Project includes the construction of improvements to the Elementary School building including office upgrades to restrict building access, enclosure of separate buildings to increase security, lighting upgrades including lighting control systems, HVAC improvements including HVAC control systems, water line/plumbing repair and improvements, replacement of the boiler system, parking repairs, roofing, gymnasium improvements, technology improvements and related improvements.

Elementary School Addition Project – The Elementary School Addition Project includes the construction of improvements to the Elementary School building consisting of the addition of new classrooms and an office space, together with all related improvements.

The Amendment to Lease provides for a maximum annual rental with respect to the above projects of not to exceed $800,000 per project for a total of $2,400,000, with annual rentals under the Amendment to Lease payable commencing with tax years 2019 and ending no later than 2036. In any event, the total costs of the projects supported by such lease rentals shall not exceed $8,000,000.

As additional rental, the School Corporation shall maintain insurance on the leased premises under the Lease as required in the Lease, as amended, and shall pay all taxes and assessments against such property, as well as the cost of alterations and repairs. The plans and specifications, including statements of the cost of the projects, as well as a copy of the proposed Amendment to Lease, are available for inspection by the public on all business days during business hours, at the administrative office of the School Corporation, 255 Highway 31 South, Austin, Indiana.

At each hearing for the projects described herein, all persons interested shall have a right to be heard on the necessity for the execution of such Amendment to Lease with respect to such project, and upon whether the lease rental provided for therein to be paid to the Building Corporation is a fair and reasonable rental for the proposed project. Each such hearing may be adjourned to a later date or dates, and following each such hearing, the Board of School Trustees may either authorize the execution of such Amendment to Lease with respect to the project as originally agreed upon or may make modifications thereto as may be agreed upon with the Building Corporation.

EXECUTED this 11th day of June, 2018.

BOARD OF SCHOOL TRUSTEES OF

SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1

By: Ron Atkins, Secretary

NOTICE OF SEPARATE HEARINGS ON

PROPOSED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

Notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees of Scott County School District 1 (the “Board” and the “School Corporation”, respectively) will hold separate public hearings in accordance with Indiana Code 2026737, in the Board Room of the Administrative Building at 255 Highway 31 South, Austin, Indiana, at 7:00 p.m., on July 23, 2018 on its proposal to construct, and enter into an amendment to lease for the financing of, each of the following two separate and distinct improvement projects in the School Corporation (each a “Project”), each of which Projects costs in excess of $1,000,000:

High School Project – The High School Project includes the construction of improvements to the High School building including access controls, secured entrances, lighting upgrades including lighting control systems, HVAC improvements including HVAC control systems, water line/plumbing repair and improvements, parking repairs, roofing, pool repair/remodeling, tennis court resurfacing, gymnasium improvements, technology improvements, and related improvements. The estimated cost of the High School Project is not to exceed $3,000,000; provided, the combined cost of the High School Project and Elementary School Project described below shall not exceed $5,000,000.

Elementary School Project – The Elementary School Project includes the construction of improvements to the Elementary School building including office upgrades to restrict building access, enclosure of separate buildings to increase security, lighting upgrades including lighting control systems, HVAC improvements including HVAC control systems, water line/plumbing repair and improvements, replacement of the boiler system, parking repairs, roofing, gymnasium improvements, technology improvements and related improvements. The estimated cost of the Elementary School Project is not to exceed $3,000,000; provided, the combined cost of the Elementary School Project and High School Project described above shall not exceed $5,000,000.

Elementary School Addition Project – The Elementary School Addition Project includes the construction of improvements to the Elementary School building consisting of the addition of new classrooms and an office space, together with all related improvements. The estimated cost of the Elementary School Addition Project is $3,000,000.

At each hearing for a Project, the Board will give explanations of the potential value of the Project to the School Corporation and to the community, including its educational purposes and its estimated costs, tax impact and funding sources, and interested parties may present testimony and questions concerning the proposed Project, including objections to and support for it.

EXECUTED this 11th day of June, 2018.

BOARD OF SCHOOL TRUSTEES OF SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1

By: Ron Atkins, Secretary

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case #72D01-1804-MI-13

In Re Change of Name of Minor: Taylor Nicole Towne

Patricia Ann Towne

Petitioner

NOTICE OF FILING PROOF OF PUBLICATION

1. I have given notice of the Petition for Change of Name of Minor Child, pursuant to Indiana Code 34-28-2-3.

2. Notice was given by three (3) weekly publications in a newspaper of general circulation in the nearest adjacent county because no newspaper is published in the county in which the petition is filed.

3. The first notice was published not more than seven (7) days after the date the Petition to Change Name of Minor Child was filed.

4. The published notice included:

A. The name of petitioner.

B. The name of the minor child whose name is to be changed,

C. The new name desired.

D. The name of the court in which the action is pending and cause number.

E. The date on which the petition was filed.

F. The date, time, and location of the hearing.

G. A statement that any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file objections.

H. The name of the non-petitioning parent and a statement that his/her whereabout are unknown.

5. I have attached a copy of the published notice herein as Exhibit A.

More than thirty (30) days have passed since the final required publication of notice.

Wherefore, I affirm under the penalties of perjury that the foregoing representations are true to the best of my knowledge and belief.

Patricia Ann Towne

2226 E. Radio Tower Road

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-7217

Dated: May 25, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott

Circuit Court

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case #72D01-1804-MI-14

In Re Change of Name of: Patricia Ann Towne

Petitioner

NOTICE OF FILING PROOF OF PUBLICATION

Petitioner, Patricia Ann Towne, pro se, states as follows:

1. I have given notice my Petition for Change of Name, pursuant to Indiana Code 34-28-2-3(a).

2. I have attached a copy of the published notice herein as Exhibit A.

3. The attached notice has been verified by a disinterested person.

4. More than thiry (30) days have passed since the last required publication of notice.

Wherefore, I respectfully request this Court to consider my Petition for Name Change, and for all other just and proper relief,. I affirm under the penalties of perjury that the foregoing representations are true to the best of my knowledge and belief.

Patricia Ann Towne

2226 E. Radio Tower Road

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Dated: April 26, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott

Circuit Court

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

COUNTY OF SCOTT

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1806-AD-000028

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

JAMES BRADLEY BARRETT, A MINOR

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

To: Amerida Deron Barrett

Amerida Deron Barrett is notified that a Petition for Adoption of James Bradley Barrett, a child born to Crystal Dawn White on December 4, 2001, was filed by James Cole in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court, Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170. The Petition for Adoption alleges that the consent to adoption of James Bradley Barrett is not required because Amerida Deron Barrett has failed to significantly communicate with the child when able to do so for more than the one year preceding the filing of the petition for adoption.

If Amerida Deron Barrett seeks to contest the adoption of the child, he must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the Scott Superior Court not later than 30 days after the last publication of this notice.

If Amerida Deron Barrett does not file a motion to contest the adoption within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, the Scott Superior Court will hear and determine the petition for adoption, and the consent to adoption of James Bradley Barrett will be irrevocably implied, and Amerida Deron Barrett will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of his implied consent to the adoption.

No oral statement made to Amerida Deron Barrett relieves him of his obligations under this notice.

This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

/s/: Missy Applegate

MISSY APPLEGATE, CLERK

SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

/s/: Kerry Thompson

KERRY THOMPSON

#840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Attorney for Petitioner

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

COUNTY OF SCOTT

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1806-AD-000029

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

ALLISON CORA NICOLE BARRETT, A MINOR

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

To: Amerida Deron Barrett

Amerida Deron Barrett is notified that a Petition for Adoption of Allison Cora Nicole Barrett, a child born to Crystal Dawn White on May 17, 2004, was filed by James Cole in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court, Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170. The Petition for Adoption alleges that the consent to adoption of Allison Cora Nicole Barrett is not required because Amerida Deron Barrett has failed to significantly communicate with the child when able to do so for more than the one year preceding the filing of the petition for adoption.

If Amerida Deron Barrett seeks to contest the adoption of the child, he must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the Scott Superior Court not later than 30 days after the last publication of this notice.

If Amerida Deron Barrett does not file a motion to contest the adoption within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, the Scott Superior Court will hear and determine the petition for adoption, and the consent to adoption of Allison Cora Nicole Barrett will be irrevocably implied, and Amerida Deron Barrett will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of his implied consent to the adoption.

No oral statement made to Amerida Deron Barrett relieves him of his obligations under this notice.

This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

/s/: Missy Applegate

MISSY APPLEGATE, CLERK

SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

/s/: Kerry Thompson

KERRY THOMPSON

#840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Attorney for Petitioner

