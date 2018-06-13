Saturday Evening Rain Cools Festival Crowd But Doesn’t Dampen Patriotic Spirit

A late Saturday evening rain slightly dampened the Red, White & Blue Festival crowds but not their patriotic spirit or their hunger for a good time.

“The crowd stayed during the rain and when it stopped people started standing in line for food,” said festival director Sherry Bridges. “The carnival provided rides and the fireworks went off as planned.”

Bridges said good crowds attended the festival each day owing to the number of new events.

The carnival by Steel Horse Midway Attractions got a lot of positive comments from the crown, Bridges said, “They brought a lot of new rides that we hadn’t had before including a 50’ ferris wheel.”

During the opening evening’s events Bella Riley, daughter of John & Mendy Riley was named this year’s Red, White & Blue Festival Princess and Jude Howard, son of Jessica Luedeman was named the Festival Prince.

First runners-up were Conner Hall and Olivia Justice; second runners up were Noah Brown and Gabriela Jamison.

Lifetime local resident, Sgt. John L. Nehrt, a 92-year-old US Army veteran of World War II, was honored by the festival and the National Guard Color Guard during opening ceremonies.

Marion Gill reported there were 105 units participating in Saturday’s annual parade.

Parade winners included: Float, Seymour VFW Post 125; Marching Unit, Crothersville Boy Scout Troop and Cub Scout Pack 522; Commercial Unit, Jackson-Washington Fire Department; Animal Unit, Jackson County Sheriff’s Posse; Best 4-wheeler, Jerry Sawyer’s 2018 Polaris Slingshot; Antique Car or Truck, Shannon Foist’s 1953 Ford F-100; Horse Hitch Team, James & Sandra Caudill Farms; Antique Tractor, 1944 C Allis Chalmers owned by Allen & Chanda Seal.

Antique Tractor Show winners: Toughest Tractor, Oliver 59 shown by Melvin Bishop; Biggest Tractor, Super M shown by Harold Hoevener; Shiniest Tractor, Super M2 shown by Dustin Todd Metz; People’s Choice Award, Farmall Cub shown by Mike Jent.

Baby Contest Winners

Birth to 3 months: Boys: 1st, Ayden Gilbert, son of Isaiah Gilbert of Brownstown; 2nd Thance Owen Rippey, son of Zaber Brooking of Crothersville; Girls: tie Mallory Boicourt daughter of Heather & Nathan Boicourt of Crothersville; Harper Spencer daughter of Todd & Rachelle Spencer of Jeffersonville.

4-6 Months, Boys: 1st, Zayne Silva, son of Feliz & Kayelee Silva of Austin; 2nd Slayder Coomer, son of Shawn Hensley & Brittany Coomer of Scottsburg; Girls, 1st Annabelle Stucker, daughter of Sarah & Tedd Stucker of Seymour; 2nd place tie, Kennedy Bowling, daughter of Justin & April Bowling of Scottsburg and Remi Hazel Riley, daughter of Rinda Barger & Marlow Riley of Scottsburg.

7-12 Months, Boys: Cayden Kelly, son of Mathew & Paityn Kelly of Greenwood; 2nd, Vahl’n Seals-Bevers, son of Krystal Seals & Devin Bevers of Crothersville; Girls: 1st Sophie Howell daughter of Gary & Meghan Howell of Crothersville; 2nd Brinley Ann Hurtt, daughter of Brittany & Chris Hurtt of Austin.

13-24 months, Boys: 1st Sebastian Pike, son of Jerry & Brandi Pike of Scottsburg, 2nd, Solomon White, son of Alexus & Garrett White of Austin; Girls: 1st, Mila Crowl, daughter of Lauren & Cody Crowl of Medora; 2nd, Maci Lance, daughter of Cory & Christin Lance of Crothersville.

25-36 Months, Boys, 1st, Myles Japper Morrison son of Bo & Sarah Morrison of Scottsburg, 2nd Oliver Bowling, son of Rachel & Dustin Bowling of Austin; Girls, 1st, Ansley Williams, daughter of Chance & Kylinda Williams of Seymour, 2nd, Natalie Newman daughter of Shay Sel of Scottsburg.

37-48 Months, Boys: 1st Blaydin Coomer, son of Shawn Hensley & Brittany Coomer of Scottsburg; Girls, 1st, Emryne Bowling, daughter of Casey & Hanna Bowling of Seymour,

Twins: 1st, Haylee & Kaylee Sizemore daughters of David & Savannah Sizemore of Crothersville; 2nd, Mia & Marlie Burbrink, daughters of Matt & Kristi Burbrink of Seymour.

Most Patriotic: 1st Emryne Bowling, daughter of Casey & Hannah Bowling of Seymour, 2nd, Kennedy Bowling, daughter of Justin & April Bowling of Scottsburg.

Little Miss Red, White & Blue, 1st, Caitlyn Joy Morrison, daughter of Bo & Sarah Morrison of Scottsburg; 2nd Samantha Orrill, daughter of Tiffany & David Orrill of Paris Crossing.

Bridges said for advance planners the 44th Red, White & Blue Festival will be June 6-8, 2019.

With appreciation~

Corporate financial sponsors of this year’s festival include: The Peoples Bank, Aisin Drivetrain, Aisin Chemical IN, Schneck Medical Center, Rose Acre Farms, Bob Poynter GM, Stewart-Hoagland Funeral Home, Fairway Used Furniture, FPBH Engineering, and Hoffine Tool & Supply.

The festival wants to thank the following individuals and groups for their contribution both large and small to make the festival a success:

Dr. Terry Goodin, Crothersville Community Schools board of trustees, Chris Mains, Mason Boicourt, Town of Crothersvile, John Nehrt & family, Carolyn King & family, Doris Kovener, Marion Gill, Terry Prine, Cami Brumett, Chester Jones, Brady Riley, Linda Myers, Bobby Deal, Denise Maxie, Rick Porter, Crothersville FFA, ACTS, Boy Scott Troop #522, Robert Becker, John Riley, Jenna White, Eddie Arnold, Chad Wilson, Kourtney Settle, the staff at the Crothersville branch of The Peoples Bank, Jason Hillenburg and the Crothersville-Vernon Twp Fire Dept., Steel Horse Midway Attractions, SMX Staffing, 105.3 WMPI, and Zambelli Fireworks.