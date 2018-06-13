Legal Notices

SCSD1 2017APR

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 11:00 am on June 27, 2018 at the Scott County Court House, Commission Room #128, 1 E. McClain Ave. in the city of Scottsburg in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR7226983 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant RENEWAL

2JR PIZZA ENTERPRISES LLC 525 S LAKE RD Scottsburg IN, D/B/A PIZZA HUT

DL7230164 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Package Store RENEWAL

AG GIBSON INC 1240 W MCCLAIN AVE Scottsburg IN, D/B/A STOPLIGHT LIQUOUR, ANDREA GIBSON 2511 S ST RD 203 Lexington, Secretary Gregory Gibson 2511 South State Road 203, Lexington, President.

6/13 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of April 2018.

Circuit Court

Bedford Office Supply Inc., $140.67; Brownstown Auto Parts, $49.98; Don A Olive PSYD, $1375.00; Denise M Connell, $50.00

Superior Court I,

Phillips & Co, $120.00

Superior Court II,

Bedford Office Supplies, $69.96; Phillips & Co, $360.00; Smith Law Services PC, 1400.00; South Central IN Interpreting, $314.00; Maria Hendrix, $50.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

6/13 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of May 2018.

Circuit Court

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $61.98; Blondie’s Pizzeria, $149.85; Comcast, $240.90; Don A Olive PSYD, $1650.00; Denise M Connell, $50.00; IN Univ Psychiatric Assoc, $1725.00; Offices Gutierrez, $168.00; Quill Corp, $951.94; Sanders Technology Group, $96.00; Snappy Tomato Pizza, $129.30

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $46.27

Superior Court II

Bedford Office Supplies, $461.97; Smith Law Services PC, $3200.00; Thomson Reuters West, $1700.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

6/13 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-1805-EU-000043

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Richard Tormoehlen on the 24th day of May, 2018, appointed personal representative of the estate of Roy Robbins, deceased, who died intestate on September 13, 2017.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 24th day of May, 2018

/s/ Amanda L. Lowry

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Susan D. Bevers

Lorenzo & Bevers

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

6/6, 6/13 hspaxlp