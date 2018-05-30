CHS Graduates 26 In 122nd Commencement

Twenty-Six Crothersville High School seniors became the newest CHS graduates during the 122nd Commencement Ceremony held last Friday evening in the CHS gym.

The seniors entered the gymnasium for the final time as students to the tradition tune ‘Pomp and Circumstance’.

Following opening words by Class President Noah Hoskins, CHS Principal Adam Robinson, conducting his first graduation exercise as principal, welcomed those in attendance.

Kaitlyn Silvers, as the second academic leader of her class, gave the Salutatorian address which was followed by the Valedictorian by the Class of 2018 academic leader Megan Fisher.

The crowd was treated to a sometimes humorous and nostalgic ‘A Walk Down Memory Lane’ Powerpoint presentation of the years of students lives at the school.

As Adam Robinson announced the members of the class, Crothersville Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Goodin presented each with their diploma.

Chasta Lamb led her class in the transfer of tassels indicating the transition from student to graduate.

Alex Van Coutren offered closing words as the newest alumni of CHS departed the building to the tune of ‘Best Day Of My Life’

The Class of 2018 motto was a quote from Theodore Roosevelt, “Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground.”

The class flower was the rose and class colors were red, white & gold.

Senior Class Officers for the Class of 2018 were Noah Hoskins, president; Kalynda Hoevener, vice president; Kaitlyn Silvers, secretary; Samantha Hurtt, treasurer.

Class Sponsors were Ryan Canada and Georganna Elliott

Graduates of the Crothersville High School Class of 2018 were:

Seth Anderson, Clayton Harrison Baker, Jacob Wayne Barger, Alec Reed Bray, Logan Tyler Collins, Baylee Ann Daviner.

Also Amberlee Nicole Defibaugh, Laura Louise Dial, Zane Andrew Elliott, Shaylee Ann Ent, Megan Catherine Fisher, Nikki Lu Hickman.

Also Kalynda Lee Hoevener, Noah McKinley Hoskins, Brooklynn Pauline Huff, Samantha Paige Hurtt, Chasta Paige Lamb, Paul Lonsdorfer.

Also Nele Korte, Allison Terri McDonald, Max Elis Neumann, Kaitlyn Rose Silvers, Alexander Sean Van Coutren, Jonathon Michael Wiesman, Matthew Ray Wilburn, Dylan Ray Wilson.