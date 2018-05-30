Legal Aid Free Clinic Next Wednesday

A Free Legal Aid Clinic for low income residents will be held on Wednesday, June 6, at the Jackson County Public Library in Seymour. The clinic will be held from 3-5 p.m.

The Legal Aid Clinic and Pro Bono Program utilizes local volunteer attorneys, offering free legal consultations to low-income individuals for the provision of legal advice and assistance in furtherance of equal access to justice within our community whom might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.

Individuals coming to the Legal Aid Clinic can expect to receive a 10-minute consultation to answer general questions, offer legal information, or to receive other limited pro se assistance or advice, in person, on a first come, first serve basis. There is no need to register in advance.