Learn To Identify Invasive Weeds Saturday

Invasive Weeds Field Day will be held at the Brownstown Central High School auditorium this Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area group is sponsoring this field day. Topics that will be covered are ornamental and urban type landscaping plants like Bradford (Callery pear), privet, and winter creeper that escape into the forest.

Participants will learn how to identify plants and see a demonstration on how to control the invasive weeds by spraying.

The public in invited to attend and encouraged to call 812-358-2367 ext. 3 to register for this free field day by May 31.