Learning From The Wisdom & Wit Of Others

by Curt Kovener

Our friend, former English educator, wordsmith, and collector of quotes Ron Atkins shared with me some of his collection so I feel obliged to share it with you. We can always learn from the wisdom and wit of others.

•If you’re not the lead dog, the scenery never changes. ~Lewis Grizzard

•Imagination is more important than knowledge. ~Albert Einstein

•The only reason some people get lost in thought is that it’s unfamiliar territory.

•The first half of our lives are ruined by our parents and second half by our children. ~Clarence Darrow

•Illegal aliens have always been a problem in the United States—ask any Indian. ~Robert Orben

•If I were a gravedigger or even a hangman, there are some people I could work for with a great deal of enjoyment.

•I was married by a judge. I should have asked for a jury. ~George Burns

•In order to preserve your self-respect, it is sometimes necessary to lie and cheat. ~Robert Byrn

•If you want to look young and thin, hang around old fat people. ~Jim Eason

There’s a fine line between fishing and just standing on the bank looking like an idiot.~Steven Wright

•Anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm.

•The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, but wiser people so full of doubts. ~Bertrand Russell

•I’ve had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn’t it. ~Groucho Marx

•If you’re going to do something tonight that you’ll be sorry for tomorrow morning, sleep late. ~Henny Youngman

•“If you were my husband I would feed you poison,” said Lady Astor to Winston Churchill. “If you were my wife, madam, I would take it,”replied Churchill.

•Opportunity may knock just once, but temptation leans on the doorbell.

•The hardest thing in life to learn is which bridge to cross and which to burn. ~David Russell

•Statistics show that one of every four Americans suffers from some form of mental illness. Think of your three best friends. If they’re OK, it’s you.

•The man who believes he can do it is probably right, and so is the man who believes he can’t.

•The only foes that threaten America are the enemies at home and these are ignorance, superstitions, and incompetence. ~Elbert Hubbard

•Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body. ~Sir Richard Steele

•Censorship, like charity, should begin at home; but, unlike charity, it should end there. ~Clare Booth Luce

•In every adult there is a child hiding who wants to come out and play.