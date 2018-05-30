Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1805-EU-000019

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

MILDRED GREER, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Brenda J. Bowling was on May 9, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Mildred Greer, deceased, who died on May 2, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: May 9, 2018.

/s/:Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY L. THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

5/30, 6/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF

JOSEPH E. MCGLOTHLIN, DECEASED

CASE NO. 72C01-1805-EU-000020

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION TO NEWSPAPER

Notice is hereby given that Cort L. McGlothlin, was, on the 11th day of May, 2018, appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Joseph E. McGlothlin, who died on the 19th day of April, 2018.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Attorney for Estate:

Margaret F. Timmel

Attorney No: 24546-22

2676 Charlestown Road, Ste. 2

New Albany, IN 47150

Tel: 812-590-2771 (f)-3634

peggy@timmellaw.com

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this 11th day of May, 2018.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Scott County, Indiana

5/30, 6/6 hspaxlp

SUMMONS

IN THE SCOTT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1803-EU-000010

IN RE THE MATTER OF THE

UNSUPERVISED ADMINSTRATION

OF THE ESTATE OF:

CLARA RIOS,

(Deceased.)

SHERMAN NOBLE, Personal Representative in above-captioned estate,)

Plaintiff,

vs.

ROBERTO RIOS,

Defendant.

TO: Robert Rios, at last known address 420 Corral Street, San Benito, TX 78586

You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court indicated above by Plaintiff for a Declaratory Judgment to Invalidate Beneficiary/POD Designation, Determine Legal Interest in Real Property, and Void Marriage; For A Determination of Heirship, and Action to Quiet Title with respect to personal and real property owned by the Decedent, Clara Rios.

If this summons is accompanied by an Order to Appear, you must appear in Court on the date and time stated in the Order to Appear. If you do not appear, evidence may be heard in your absence and a determination made by the Court. If a Temporary Restraining Order is attached, it is effective immediately upon your receipt or knowledge of the Order.

If you wish to retain an attorney to represent you in this matter, it is advisable to do so before the date stated in the Order to Appear, if there is one.

You must respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of the action is published, and in case you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

DATED:5/24/18

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

The following manner of Service of Summons is hereby designated: Regular mail, Certified Mail, and publication

Prepared by: Erin M. R. Romer, Romer Legal LLC, P.O. Box 30735, Indianapolis, IN 46230

5/30, 6/6, 6/13 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

IN RE MATTER OF THE

UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF:

DORIS M. RICHEY, Deceased.

Cause # 72C01-1805-EU-21

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Scott County, Indiana. Notice is hereby given that Lori A. Richie was on the 21st day of May, 2018 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Doris M. Richey, deceased, who died intestate on the 11th day of May, 2018. All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED at Scottsburg, Indiana, this 21st day of May, 2018.

Missy Applegate

CLERK, Scott Circuit Court

Daniel L. Brown, #23523-49

DANIEL L. BROWN LAW OFFICE, P.C.

#62 Public Square

P.O. Box 338

Salem, Indiana 47167

(812) 883-3200

Attorney for Personal Representative

5/30, 6/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case #72D01-1805-MI-16

In Re Change of Name of Minor: Baylee Mae Amos

Mindy Lauren Sparrow

Petitioner

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner Mindy Lauren Sparrow, pro se, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name of Minor to change the name of minor child from Baylee Mae Amos to Baylee Mae Sparrow.

The petition is scheduled for hearing in the Scott Superior Court on June 25, 2018, at 9:00 o’clock a.m., which is more than thirty (30) days notice after the third publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date. The parties shall report to the Scott Superior Court,

Dated: May 14, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott

Circuit Court

5/23, 5/30/ 6/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case #72D01-1805-MI-17

In Re Change of Name of Minor: Lyndsy Nicole Amos

Mindy Lauren Sparrow

Petitioner

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner Mindy Lauren Sparrow, pro se, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name of Minor to change the name of minor child from Lyndsy Nicole Amos to Lyndsy Nicole Sparrow.

The petition is scheduled for hearing in the Scott Superior Court on June 25, 2018, at 9:00 o’clock a.m., which is more than thirty (30) days notice after the third publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date. The parties shall report to the Scott Superior Court,

Dated: May 14, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott

Circuit Court

5/23, 5/30/ 6/6 hspaxlp