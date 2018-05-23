Crothersville Man Dies, Wife, Two Others Injured in Saturday Crash

A two vehicle head-on collision on US 31 shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday claimed the life of a 89-year-old Crothersville man and left his 83-year-old wife seriously injured.

According to Indiana State Police Trooper Michael Thiron, a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier was being driven south on US 31 near Farmington Road (CR 275N) by Herbert Hollin when his vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer being driven by Jeffery Haag, 58, of Seymour. The vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lanes of US 31.

Hollin was transported to Schneck Medical Center where he succumbed as a result of his injuries. His wife, Fern Hollin, a passenger in the front seat, sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was transported to Schneck Medical Center and later flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of her injuries.

Haag was transported by family members to Schneck Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The front seat passenger in his vehicle, Sheila Haag, 54, was transported to an Indianapolis area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

As a result of the collision, US 31 was closed for approximately one hour for crash investigation and cleanup.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, police reported. Investigators believe a possible medical condition may have led to Hollin’s vehicle crossing the centerline. The investigation is ongoing.