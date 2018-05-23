New Postmaster For Crothersville

Troy Lovegrove (left) is officially installed as the new Crothersville Postmaster during a brief ceremony last Tuesday.

Lovegrove, a Jennings County resident, has been the Officer in Charge of the Crothersville Post Office since the retirement in February of former longtime Postmaster Carolyn King.

Administering the oath is Chad Way, Manager of Post Office Operations for the Greater Indiana District. Holding the Bible for the ceremony is the new postmaster’s church pastor Drew Dukes.