CPD Asst. Chief Resigns To Take Job With Sheriff’s Dept.

Crothersville Assistant Chief of Police Jerry J.L. McElfresh II announced this week that he is leaving the local department to become a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

He has served as an officer with the Crothersville Police since April 2016. His last official day is May 30.

Prior to being hire as a local enforcement officer, McElfresh served as a reserve officer with the Brownstown Police Department and worked court security for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

“While I have enjoyed my experiences with the Crothersville Police Department, this was an opportunity I could not pass up,” he said. “I want to thank the town and the town council for this opportunity to work for the residents of the Crothersville area and look forward to the new challenges of patrolling and law enforcement with Jackson County.”