Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Ste 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 4:30 p.m. on the 4th day of June, 2018 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

LIT Special Revenue-Jail-Other Services $81,000

Scott Memorial Hospital Reserve-Jail-Other Services $81,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: May 23rd, 2018

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

5/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claims to be approved 6/6/18

American Judges Association, 175.00; Andrea Lee, 41.36; CASA of Scott County Inc., 14,878.20; Jason Mount, 288.00; Joshua Hershberger, 877.50; Marsha Owens Howser, 372.00; Offices Gutierrez, 126.00; Quill Corp., 155.47; The Office Shop, 394.79; Thomson West Payment, Ctr., 2,691.42

5/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case #72D01-1805-MI-16

In Re Change of Name of Minor: Baylee Mae Amos

Mindy Lauren Sparrow

Petitioner

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner Mindy Lauren Sparrow, pro se, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name of Minor to change the name of minor child from Baylee Mae Amos to Baylee Mae Sparrow.

The petition is scheduled for hearing in the Scott Superior Court on June 25, 2018, at 9:00 o’clock a.m., which is more than thirty (30) days notice after the third publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date. The parties shall report to the Scott Superior Court,

Dated: May 14, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott

Circuit Court

5/23, 5/30/ 6/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case #72D01-1805-MI-17

In Re Change of Name of Minor: Lyndsy Nicole Amos

Mindy Lauren Sparrow

Petitioner

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner Mindy Lauren Sparrow, pro se, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name of Minor to change the name of minor child from Lyndsy Nicole Amos to Lyndsy Nicole Sparrow.

The petition is scheduled for hearing in the Scott Superior Court on June 25, 2018, at 9:00 o’clock a.m., which is more than thirty (30) days notice after the third publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date. The parties shall report to the Scott Superior Court,

Dated: May 14, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott

Circuit Court

5/23, 5/30/ 6/6 hspaxlp