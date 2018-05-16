Scott County Jail Employee Charged With Dealing Drugs

A contracted kitchen employee of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was charged last week with drug offenses inside the county jail including trafficking with an inmate.

Kayla M. Robbins, 29, of E. Saylor Road, Salem was charged on Friday, May 11, in Scott Circuit Court with dealing a controlled substance and trafficking with an inmate. Judge Jason Mount set her bond at $60,000 for the two felony charges.

The charges stem from an investigation begun April 29 after detention center jailors and Scott County Sheriff’s detectives were made aware of the activity.

She was incarcerated in the detention center where she worked. Her initial hearing court hearing was scheduled for Monday, May 14.