Carnival Returning To Next Month’s Red, White & Blue Festival

An early look at the events planned for the Crothersville Red, White & Blue Festival indicates a lot of wholesome family centered activities, according to festival director Sherry Bridges.

For the 43rd time the Crothersville community will gather on the second weekend in June for it’s annual festival to salute our veterans and Old Glory. The festival committee is excited to be planning the 43rd festival tagged as “Indiana’s Most Patriotic Festival.” This year’s Crothersville Red White & Blue Festival will be June 7, 8 & 9.

Kicking off the festival on Wednesday evening, June 6 will be, Family Fun Night. Steel Horse Midway Attractions will offer a special ride promotion. Discount bracelets will be available.

“We are really thrilled to have a carnival return to the community festival,” said Bridges. “The younger generation loves the rides and the colorful flashing lights and music add to the festival atmosphere.”

Thursday evening is a full slate with a baby contest and the Little Mr. & Miss RWB contest sponsored by ACTS as well as the Prince and Princess contest and Opening Ceremonies. New this year, live music, “Open Mic”. Anyone can sign up and perform a song on stage.

Friday is Bluegrass night and Grandview Junction will perform at 7:45 p.m.

At 8 p.m. the RWB Kids Mini Run starts with the 5K Glow Run/Walk at 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 9, is a full day starting at 7:30 a.m. with the Crothersville FFA serving breakfast.

The RWB Parade will step off Saturday at 1:30 p.m. For registration contact Marion Gill at 812-216-8146.

Prepare to be Rocked for the, “Thrill in the Ville” as Robert Becker and Radio 96.3 will be broadcasting live on Saturday, June 9, starting at 9 p.m. and will start the count down as Zambelli Fireworks prepares to light up the Crothersville sky at 10 p.m.

Bridges said that the festival committee will meet next Tuesday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Crothersville Library to finalize the rest of the events.