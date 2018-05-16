County Country Cruzin’ Coming June 2

Crothersville Parks Board will host a ATV/UTV/Jeep ride on Saturday, June 2.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the ride will begin at 10 a.m. from the Bard Street Park in Crothersville. The caravan will wind its way through scenic Jackson County to Medora for lunch.

“After lunch and maybe a few surprises, we will make our way back to Crothersville,” said Parks Board president Ron Foster.

Registration fee will be $10 for ATV’s and $15 for UTV & Jeeps.

Lunch will be available for purchase at Carr Township Fire Department.

T-shirts will be available for pre-order until May 20. Price for Youth small through adult X-Large will be $10 Adult XX-Large- XXXX-Large will be $15. To pre-order call 812-390-8217 or message the Crothersville Town Park’s Facebook page.

All proceeds from the event will go to maintenance and improvements to Crothersville Parks.