Fall Election Races Set

A 4-man race for the Republican nomination for Jackson County Sheriff was the main interest of GOP voters last Tuesday, May 8, with 6,582 ballots being cast.

Republicans selected Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Meyer as their party’s nominee. Meyer’s 3,311 votes more than double his closest rival Charlie Murphy’s 1,593. Phil Nale notched 876 votes and William ‘Bill’ Abbott gathered 802 votes.

Meyer will face off this fall against Democrat Jeffrey Walters who ran unopposed in the primary

Incumbent Jackson County District 3 commissioner Matt Reedy easily turned back a challenge for the Republican nomination from Roger Bane. Reedy received 3,819 votes to Bane’s 2,371.

In the race for the GOP nomination to represent District 2 on the Jackson County Council, Mark Hackman won the race with 1,285 votes to Mark Pardieck’s 446.

The Democrats had a race for that council seat as well with Barry Stuckwisch earning the nod with 210 votes to Lenvel ‘Butch’ Robinson’s 167.

This November, Hackman and Stuckwisch will go head to head for the District 2 seat that represents Crothersville and Vernon Township on the county council.

In the Indiana House Dist. 69 race, Republican incumbent Jim Lucas won the nomination to seek a fourth term. Lucas received 2,980 votes to Nancy Franke’s 2,022 and Charles Johnson’s 162 votes.

Lucas will face Democrat Steve Shoettmer and Libertarian Steven Buffington in the general election.

Statewide, Mike Braun won the Republication nomination for US Senate. But Jackson County Republicans gave Luke Messer a 2,317 advantage over Braun’s 2,195. Former Secretary of State Todd Rokita finished third in the county with 1,408 votes but finished second in unofficial statewide tallies some 56,000 votes behind Braun.

Braun will face incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly in the fall.

Ninth District Congressman Trey Hollingsworth easily turned back a challenge from James Dean Alspach 4,829 to 1,241.

It was a three-way race for the Democratic nomination to face Hollingsworth with Liz Watson winning the district and Jackson County. Watson received 955 votes to Dan Canon’s 297 to Rob Chatlos 73 tallies.

In a contest race for the Republican Jackson Township Trustee nomination, two-tern Jackson County Recorder Linda Auleman turned back William ‘Bill’ Marsh’s quest for a sixth term 1,305 to 1,109.

In the race for the Owen Township Trustee on the GOP ticket, incumbent Frank Fisher turned back a challenge from Karen Branaman Wagoner 131-110.