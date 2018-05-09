Town Market Foodies Opens In Crothersville

Store manager Amy Stepp, owner Joe Bohman, and assistant manager Cathy Morgan were stocking shelves last week getting ready for the opening of Town Market Foodies.

It’s been six years since Crothersville has had a real grocery store. That is changing this week as Town Market Foodies plans to open at the corner of US 31 & Main Street.

Joe Bohman of Hanover is the new grocery owner but he is certainly not new to the grocery business. He and his brother opened and have operated Pride Market in Hanover in 1988.

He said he hopes to use that 30 years experience in meeting the food needs of customers in small communities at the new Crothersville location.

“Crothersville is a food desert,” said Bohman. “Sure there are several convenience stores nearby. But to get fresh meat, fresh produce, local residents have to drive at least 8-10 miles. We plan to make fresh food a priority.”

Bohman bought the former Tanner’s Market building earlier this year and has had crews busy updating lighting, electrical, and bringing the facility up to county heath codes for selling and serving food.

Bohman said during the renovation, local residents dropped in out of curiosity wanting to know what’s going on. “The local people have been very supportive, helpful and cooperative,” said Bohman.

“We’re going to be concentrating on food,” he said, “and adjust our offerings until the community needs are known.”

In addition to food staples, fresh meat & produce, dairy and frozen product, Town Market Foodies will have a deli.

“Whether you want a sandwich to go for lunch during your work week, or a some baked chicken for a Sunday dinner or picnic, we plan to serve that community need.”

Bohman said his deli specialty is potato salad. “I’ve tried other potato salads but they just didn’t suit me. I came up with a recipe to my liking and will be offering Crothersville residents a specialty potato salad made fresh in the store.”

While he has been working on the store for several months, Bohman said that everything will not be ready “grand opening style” on the first day.

“We are going to ease in to everything,” he said. “It will be nice to start with but will not be my entire dream small town store. Our customers will help determine that.”

The staff will be small. So far Bohman, manager Amy Stepp and assistant manager Cathy Morgan have been busy prepping, cleaning, stocking, arranging and getting ready for the store’s first customers.

Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week “until the community needs are known,” said the new local grocer.

The Town Market Foodies location has a history in Crothersville as a grocery. In the 1920’s Briner’s Regal Market operated at the same location until Dallas McKain bought the business in the 1960’s. Later the food business was Brummet’s Grocery. After that business closed, the building was a church and a florist shop until Tanner’s Market opened for about four years. That business closed in 2012 leaving the community without a full-line grocery store.