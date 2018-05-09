Crothersville Red White & Blue Festival June 7-9

The Crothersville Red White & Blue Festival will celebrate it’s 43rd community festival on June 7, 8 & 9, 2018.

Applications are still being accepted for craft, flea market and business information vendor spaces. Booths are 10’x15’ and additional space can be purchased. All booths are required to fly an America Flag. To request a booth contact Sherry at 812-569-0407

The 43rd RWB Parade will step off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday June 9. Registration forms are available by calling Marion at 812-216-8146.

Information can also be found on out website at, www.CrothersvilleRWB.com and on Facebook.