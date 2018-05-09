CHS Alumni Banquet May 19

The Crothersville High School Alumni Banquet will be Saturday, May 19, in the Crothersville High School cafetorium. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for socializing and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Alumni are asked to complete a registration form, that can be found on the Crothersville Alumni Association Facebook Page, and mail it, along with your remittance to: Crothersville Alumni Association, PO Box 34, Crothersville, IN 47229. The deadline is May 10. The cost this year is $25 per person.

The 25 Year Anniversary class of 1993, and the 50 Year Anniversary class of 1968, as well as the newest CHS alumni, the Class of 2018 will be introduced.

As is the alumni tradition, a scholarship will be presented to a senior in attendance at this year’s banquet. Scholastic ability, grades, personality and financial need are all taken into consideration. The Alumni Scholarship Fund is made possible through the contributions of CHS grads in attendance at each year’s banquet.

Anyone not attending the event is asked to take a moment to complete the information and return it so that computerized class records can be kept as correct as possible.

Any Senior parent who has pictures of their student in younger days is welcome to email them to musictjk@ymail.com to use during the dinner hour.

Anyone having any questions please call Dawn at 812-530-6367.