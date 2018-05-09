Mothers’ Day Tea This Saturday At Hamacher Hall

All area mothers and children are invited to a Mothers’ Day Tea at Hamacher Hall this Saturday, May 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. Light refreshments of sandwiches, miniature cupcakes, and drinks will be served. Entertainment will be provided by local favorite, Allene Hoagland.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The event is sponsored by the Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association.

Hamacher Hall is located at 111 East Howard Street in Crothersville. Funds from events are used to maintain and improve the facilities at Hamacher Hall and the Annex Building.

For more information, or to make reservations, please call Linda at 812-521-3695, or Brenda at 812-793-2760.