LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACTOR MEETING NOTICE

Administrative Resources association (ARa) will be conducting an informational meeting for contractors interested in bidding on general home improvement projects for Crothersville’s Homeowner Repair & Improvement Program. Contractor eligibility requirements will be discussed, as well as recently established lead paint requirements. Participating homeowners will be eligible for up to approximately $15,000 in home improvements. Rehab activities may include repair or replacement of HVAC systems, roofing, windows and siding, electric upgrades and handicapped accessibility. Health and safety issues will also be addressed.

The meeting will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 23, 2016 at Crothersville Town Hall, Council Chambers, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, IN 47229. All contractors interested in bidding on these homes should plan to attend.

