Crothersville Police Arrest 10 On Drug Related Charges

Crothersville Police didn’t get their man, but did arrest 10 residents at two locations last Tuesday, April 24, on a variety of drug charges.

Authorities had an arrest warrant for Daniel Wiesman, 34, of 107 N. East St. on a charge of intimidation. When they went to that residence around 6:30 p.m. officers were told that he was at 306 W. Walnut.

While at the East Street residence officers reported they detected the odor of marijuana. As they went to the Walnut Street residence on the town northwest side, they began the process of obtaining a search warrant for the East Street location.

When they arrived at 306 W. Walnut, they did not find Wiesman, but did location evidence of drug activity.

Police found seven people in the house, along with marijuana, methamphetamine, syringes and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested were the resident of the mobile home, Gary Martin Rutherford, 49, charged with maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Also arrested were:

•Charles James ‘Chuckie’ Hickman, 34, of Crothersville, visiting a common nuisance.

•Herman Curtis Eldridge, 43, of Crothersville, visiting a common nuisance.

•Sabrina L. Jensen, 40, of Crothersville, visiting a common nuisance.

•Jolene Jean Robinson, 37, of Austin, visiting a common nuisance.

•Carl James Perkins, 44, of Crothersville, possession of marijuana, growing marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance.

•Rose Victorino, 56, of Crothersville, visiting a common nuisance.

While conducting their investigation at the Walnut Stret location authorities were granted a search warrant around 9:30 p.m. for the 107 East Street residence. Returning to the East Street residence they found marijuana, a marijuana plant, methamphetamine, scales, bags and other methamphetamine paraphernalia.

That led to the arrests of:

•James Cecil Parnell, 39, of Seymour, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance.

•Shannon Renee Parnell, 40, of Crothersville, visiting a common nuisance

•Scott Allen Staley, 45, Crothersville, visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia.

According to Indiana law, a charge of visiting or maintaining a common nuisance can be made against a person who knowingly visits a building, vehicle or other place that is used by any person to unlawfully use a controlled substance. The charge is a Class B misdemeanor.

Local police reported said Weisman was never located and is believed to be out of state.

The Crothersville Police Department was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Austin Police Department K-9 unit.