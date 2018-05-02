Greater Crothersville Yard Sales This Saturday; Large Trash Pick-Up Starts Next Tuesday

The Kentucky Derby is not the only first Saturday in May tradition as crowds of bargain seeks will visit Crothersville seeking useful items, clothing and perhaps some unwanted treasures.

A list of area yard sales can be found on the Town of Crothersville’s Facebook page.

For residents who didn’t sell all of their unneeded merchandise, the town’s large trash pickup will begin next Tuesday, May 8, for the area of town east of the railroad and south of Howard Street.

The area north of Howard Street and east of the railroad will have their large trash collected on Tuesday, May 15 and the residents living west of the railroad will have large trash pick up on Tuesday, May 22.

Town officials remind residents that any upholstered furniture, mattresses and box springs must be entirely wrapped in plastic in order to be collected.

Prohibited items include tires, construction debris, roofing, fence wire, paint, and hazardous materials.

All trash must fit inside an area 4’x8’x4’.