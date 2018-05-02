Where To Eat On Yard Sale Day

The Youth of the Crothersville First Baptist Church will be serving a pancake breakfast this Saturday, May 5, to start off Community Yard Sale Day. Serving will be from 7-10 a.m. at the church. Tickets are $4 each of three for $10.

The Crothersville VFW will be serving lunch for hungry bargain hunters this Saturday, May 5, beginning at 11 a.m.

On the menu will be pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, slaw and a soft drink for $6.

The Scott Lodge #120 F&AM will be holding a steak fry in conjunction with the Greater Crothersville Community Yard Sale on Saturday, May 5. Serving will be from 4-7 p.m. at the Lodge located on US 31 north of the Austin Dairy Queen.

A steak dinner is available for a $16 donation and includes a steak, baked potato, salad, dessert and drink.

A children’s hamburger dinner will available for a $5 donation.