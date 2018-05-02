Legal Notices

2018 Jackson Co. Tax Rates

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS FOR PERSHING FIRE DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Pershing Fire District, Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officers of Jackson County Council will conduct a public hearing for Additional Appropriations for 2018 of $40,000.00 in excess of the budget for the current year on May 16, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, 220 East Walnut Street, Brownstown, IN 47220.

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: May 2, 2018

Vickie Fleetwood

Pershing Township Fire District Treasurer

5/2 hspaxlp