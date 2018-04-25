Crothersville Senior Citizens Serving Breakfast Saturday

The Crothersville Senior Citizens will be serving “the best breakfast in Jackson County”, this Saturday, Apr. 28, from 7- 11 a.m. at the Crothersville Senior Center, 114 E. Main Street.

The annual Spring Breakfast fundraiser menu will consist of biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, fried potatoes, fresh fruit, coffee cake, orange juice, coffee, tea and milk.

Donations for the breakfast will be accepted to help support the operation of the Crothersville Senior Center. Carry out will be available by calling 812-793-2523