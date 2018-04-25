Traffic Stop Puts Three in Jail On Drug Charges

A traffic stop at Moonglow Road & US 31 on the north side of Scottsburg last Wednesday resulted in three men arrested on a variety of drug charges, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Jerry Goodin.

Trooper stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry on a traffic infraction and during the investigation ISP K-9 Riggs indicated the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle finding methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes and drug paraphernalia.

Troopers arrested the driver, Corey Smith, 27, of Austin charging him with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, trafficking with an inmate and maintaining a common nuisance.

Two passengers were also arrested during the traffic stop. Brandon L. Bowman, 25, of Salem, and Jesse D. Terry, 24, of Scottsburg were charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and visiting a common nuisance.

The trio was incarcerated at the Scott County Jail.