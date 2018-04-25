Democrats Plan Fund Raising Dinner

The Jackson County Democrat Jefferson-Jackson Day Dinner will be this Friday, April 27, at the Pines Evergreen Room south of Seymour. A social time will begin at 5:30 p.m. follow by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Indiana House Minority Leader Terry Goodin will be the featured speaker.

Other candidates offering remarks will be Senate District 45 candidate John Perkins, Dist. 69 representative candidate Steve Schoettmer, and 9th district congressional candidates Liz Watson, Dan Canon and Robert Chatlos.

Dinner participants will also be able to meet and greet candidates for Jackson County offices.

Cost of the dinner is $25 per person. For tickets contact Jeanette Hackman at 812-528-2692.