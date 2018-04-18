Tip Lands Three in Scott County Jail On Drug Charges

Acting on a citizen’s tip, Indiana State Police officers went to a home at 505 West Cherry Street in Austin on April 9 after receiving information that a man wanted in Washington County was hiding, ISP Sgt. Jerry Goodin said.

Troopers and officers from the Austin City Police searched the house for Travis Lee McCleery, who was wanted in Washington County for possession of methamphetamine. “While searching for McCleery, pieces of drug paraphernalia were located in the home,” said Goodin. “That discovery prompted troopers to obtain a search warrant for the residence.”

During the search, several used syringes and other pieces of drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine residue were located.

Police found McCleery hiding behind a panel in the insulation of the attic, Goodin said

Travis McCleery, 36, of Scottsburg, Misty Dawn Collins, 30, of Austin and Charles McIntosh, 58, of Austin were arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail. Approximately three grams of Methamphetamine was located on Misty Collins at the jail,

•McCleery was incarcerated for two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a syringe, visiting a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement, and possession of paraphernalia.

•Collins was charged with visiting a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, false informing, assisting a criminal, and possession of paraphernalia.

•McIntosh was charged with maintaining a common nuisance.