The Crothersville Elementary School Students will be presenting “Spring Into the Possibilities” this Friday, April 20, at 1 p.m. in the CHS gymnasium. The production is under the direction of Mrs. Carolyn Weddle & Tracy Karnes.
“The public is welcome to attend and see what students have learned over the last few months,” said Karnes. Non-school personnel will need to enter and sign in through the Elementary Doors to attend.
Elementary Music Program Friday
