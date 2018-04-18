Elementary Music Program Friday

The Crothersville Elementary School Students will be presenting “Spring Into the Possibilities” this Friday, April 20, at 1 p.m. in the CHS gymnasium. The production is under the direction of Mrs. Carolyn Weddle & Tracy Karnes.

“The public is welcome to attend and see what students have learned over the last few months,” said Karnes. Non-school personnel will need to enter and sign in through the Elementary Doors to attend.